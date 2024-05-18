Air defense is repelling a missile attack in Sevastopol — region’s governor

SEVASTOPOL, May 19. /TASS/. Air defense systems on the territory of Sevastopol are repelling a missile attack, regional governor Mikhail Razvozhaev reported on his Telegram channel.

"Air defense is operating in Sevastopol, a missile attack is being repelled. All services have been put on alert," he wrote.

The governor asked residents of the city and its guests to stay calm, observe safety measures and stay in temporary shelters or safe places. "The most important thing is not to be in open space. The main danger is from shrapnel," he added.

Traffic on the Crimean Bridge has been temporarily closed, according to the information on a Telegram channel on the current situation on the approaches to the bridge, published at 00:12 a.m. Moscow time. Those on the bridge and in the inspection area are asked to remain calm and follow the instructions of transport security officers.