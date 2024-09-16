Armenia won’t allow third forces to use it against Russia — MP

DONETSK, September 16. /TASS/. Armenia is against being used against Russia by some third forces, it is ready to be friends with all countries, but not at the expense of Russia, Andranik Tevanyan, the head of the Mother Armenia political bloc, stated during his visit to the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

"We oppose the idea of Armenia being used against Russia by some third forces. We are willing to be friends with everyone, but not at the expense of Russia, and certainly not against Russia," Tevanyan said.

He also noted that a delegation of the Mother Armenia political bloc arrived in the DPR on a humanitarian visit.

"Representatives of the Mother Armenia political bloc have arrived in the Donetsk People's Republic. Our visit is humanitarian, familiarizing in its nature. By making it we also want to show that we support the development of Armenian-Russian relations, for the strengthening of friendship and alliance between Russia and Armenia," Tevanyan said.