MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Ryan Wesley Routh, a suspect in the assassination attempt on US presidential candidate Donald Trump, could have been hired by the Kiev regime, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"I wonder what would happen if it turned out that the failed new Trump shooter Routh, who recruited mercenaries for the Ukrainian army, was himself hired by the Neo-Nazi regime in Kiev for this assassination attempt?" Medvedev wrote on his X page.

Trump assassination attempt

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said on Sunday that it was investigating the shooting outside the Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach, where Trump was staying, and was treating the incident as a possible assassination attempt on the politician. The Secret Service specified that its employee opened fire on an armed man. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw specified that an AK-47 assault rifle with a telescopic sight, two backpacks with ceramic plates and a camera were found in the bushes near the territory of the golf club, where the suspect was trying to hide. The suspect, Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, is in custody.

About suspect

ABC reported on Sunday, citing sources, that US investigators are looking into whether the assassination attempt on Trump could have been carried out because of Ukraine. According to the TV channel, the authorities are investigating whether Routh was unhappy with the topic of the conflict in Ukraine, in particular with Trump's position on this issue.

Earlier, The New York Post reported that Routh traveled to Ukraine and supported the Kiev authorities. According to the newspaper, Routh tried to promote the idea of sending American veterans of the conflict in Afghanistan to Ukraine, and also expressed a desire to fight on the side of Kiev. According to the MSN News outlet, the man was also involved in fundraising for Ukraine.