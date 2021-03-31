Investigation of Amesbury poisoning is quasi-judicial, Russian embassy says

LONDON, March 31. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in Britain has described as quasi-judicial Coroner Heather HaIlett’s intention to look into the suspicion of Russia’s complicity in the death of Dawn Sturgess as a result of the Amesbury incident in the summer of 2018, the embassy’s spokesperson told TASS.

"This is a confirmation of our earlier forecast that the situation over these tragic events will follow the well-known ‘Alexander Litvinenko scenario’. Normal investigation and normal use of the existing international legal mechanisms (after all, Russian citizens are involved) has been replaced by a quasi-judicial probe. Formally it has no bearing on the Salisbury incident, but one can have no doubts that it will be used for another soap opera-style string of charges from the British authorities against Russia," the diplomat said.

Earlier, preliminary hearings were held in London with the aim of specifying the format and framework of the forthcoming coroner probe into Sturgess’ death. It was initiated in July 2018 only to be postponed several times. The investigation will proceed alongside Scotland Yard’s separate investigation of Salisbury and Amesbury incidents, pooled into one case.

In Britain, a coroner’s task is to establish all circumstances of violent or suspicious deaths. A coroner is not in a position to name those guilty, but on the basis of conclusions made the case can be sent to a court of law.