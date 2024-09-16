MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Russia’s battlegroup West has repelled eight attacks by Ukrainian assault teams in the past day, inflicting roughly 600 enemy casualties, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a daily bulletin of the special military operation.

Here are the details of this and other combat actions that happened over the past day, according to the bulletin.

Battlegroup North

Russia’s battlegroup North has eliminated up to 70 Ukrainian servicemen in the Kharkov Region.

"In the Liptsy and Volchanskoye areas, the battlegroup North has defeated the Ukrainian 36th marine brigade, 125th and 127th territorial defense brigades near Liptsy, Izbitskoye and Volchanskiye Khutora in the Kharkov Region. The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 70 servicemen and two vehicles," the ministry said.

Battlegroup West

The enemy losses in the responsibility zone of the battlegroup West include a Kazak armored combat vehicle, 10 pickup trucks, and three British-supplied howitzers. Also, three Ukrainian jamming stations and four field ammo depots have been wiped out.

The battlegroup has struck a number of Ukrainian military brigades, including the paramilitary nationalist group Azov (designated as a terrorist organization and banned in Russia), as it improved tactical positions.

Namely, troops and military equipment from seven Ukrainian brigades were hit in the Kharkov Region, the Lugansk People’s Republic, and the Donetsk People’s Republic, the ministry specified.

Battlegroup South

Russia’s battlegroup South has inflicted roughly 550 enemy losses. Also, Ukrainian forces have lost four vehicles, two 155mm howitzers, namely a US-made M777 gun and a British-supplied FH-70 howitzer, two Msta-B 152mm howitzers and three D-20 152mm howitzers, a jamming station and two field ammo depots.

"The battlegroup South has taken more favorable lines and positions, as well as defeated the Ukrainian 54th, 93rd mechanized, 143rd, 144th infantry, 5th assault, 10th mountain assault, 77th airmobile, 95th airborne assault brigades, the 114th, 119th, 124th and 125th territorial defense brigades near Seversk, Verkhnekamskoye, Zvanovka, Pervomaysky, Nikolavevka, Predtechino and Kurakhovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Battlegroup Center

"Units of Russia’s battlegroup Center repelled nine counterattacks by assault groups of Ukraine’s 30th, 32nd, 100th, 151st mechanized, and 25th airborne brigades, 3rd and 12th brigades of the national guard and assault brigade Lyut of the Ukrainian national police."

Units of the group continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses in manpower and materiel on Ukraine’s 23rd, 24th, 47th, 63rd mechanized, 152nd infantry, and 68th jaeger brigades, 122nd territorial defense brigade and 15th national guard brigade in the areas of Petrovka, Shcherbinovka, Dzerzhinsk, Nelepovka, Dimitrov, Krasnoarmeisk, Grodovka, Gnatovka, Selidovo, Lesovka and Ukrainsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

"Ukraine’s losses totaled over 530 troops, three armored personnel carriers, including one US-made M113, three pickup trucks, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer," the Defense Ministry said.

Battlegroup East

Russia’s battlegroup East eliminated up to 115 Ukrainian servicemen.

"The battlegroup East has improved its frontline positions and defeated the Ukrainian 61st, 72nd mechanized, 58th motorized infantry brigades, as well as the 118th territorial defense brigade near Dobrovolye, Zolotaya Niva and the Uglesborochnaya railway station of the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said, adding that Russian servicemen repelled one enemy counterattack.

Battlegroup Dnepr

"The battlegroup Dnepr has inflicted losses in manpower and materiel on Ukraine’s 128th mountain assault brigade, 37th marine brigade, and 121st and 123rd territorial defense brigades in the areas of Novoalexandrovka, Gavrilovka, Kamyshany, Pridneprovskoye and Veletenskoye of the Kherson Region and Pyatikhatki of the Zaporozhye Region.

"Ukraine’s losses totaled 50 servicemen, two vehicles, a 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, a US-made 105-mm M119 artillery piece and a field ammunition depot" in the battlegroup Dnepr’s responsibility zone.

Air Force and air defenses

"Russia’s tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery hit the infrastructure of a military airfield, a workshop for the production of unmanned aerial vehicles and four warehouses for their storage, as well as concentrations of enemy manpower and military equipment in 144 areas."

"The Russian Aerospace Forces have downed a MiG-29 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force."

"Air defense systems intercepted a French-made Hammer guided bomb, 20 Czech-made Vampire munitions and 13 fixed-wing drones."

Tally of destroyed equipment

Overall, since the beginning of the special military operation, the Russian forces eliminated 646 planes, 283 helicopters, 31,622 drones, 579 missile air defense systems, 18,150 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,454 MLRS launchers, 14,658 field artillery guns and mortars, and 26,127 specialized automobile vehicles.