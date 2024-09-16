MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. The Russian military has liberated the settlements of Uspenovka and Borki in the Kursk Region, the Defense Ministry said.

Major General Apty Alaudinov, deputy chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department and commander of the Akhmat special forces commando unit, said that the fighters of his group had captured 20 Ukrainian military over the past month.

TASS has gathered the key news about the unfolding situation.

Operation to neutralize Ukrainian forces

- The Russian military repelled five enemy counterattacks towards Byakhovo, Bolshaya Obukhovka, Viktorovka, Lyubimovka and Malaya Loknya.

- They also repulsed three Ukrainian attempts to break through the border near the settlements of Krasnooktyabrsky, Veseloye and Medvezhye.

- Units of the battlegroup North defeated Ukrainian formations near Lyubimovka, Novoivanovka, Daryino, Nikolo-Daryino, Tolsty Lug, Plekhovo and Pokrovsky.

- Russian jets hit clusters of Ukrainian manpower and hardware in the Kursk Region and struck Ukrainian reserves in the Sumy Region.

Ukraine’s losses

- Over the day, Ukraine lost over 350 servicemen and 13 armored vehicles, including two tanks and 11 armored fighting vehicles, as well as two artillery pieces, three mortars, two multiple rocket launchers, including one US-made M270 MLRS, and eight vehicles.

- Since the beginning of hostilities in Russia’s borderline region, Ukraine’s losses have amounted to more than 13,800 servicemen, 115 tanks, 44 infantry fighting vehicles, 91 armored personnel carriers, 729 armored combat vehicles, 439 vehicles, 98 artillery pieces, 28 multiple rocket launchers, including seven HIMARS and six US-made MLRS, eight anti-aircraft missile launchers, two transport and loading vehicles, 26 radar stations, seven counter-battery radars, two air defense radars, and 13 pieces of engineering equipment, including seven engineering demolition vehicles and one UR-77 demining unit.

Alaudinov’s statements

- Akhmat special forces fighters have captured 20 Ukrainian servicemen over the past month, Deputy Chief of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces, Commander of the Akhmat special forces, Major-General Apty Alaudinov said.

- He added that the situation in the region is under control.

- According to him, NATO is coordinating the attacks on the Kursk Region, which is why all types of Western equipment available to Kiev are now in use on the battlefield.