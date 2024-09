KURSK, September 16. /TASS/. A Ukrainian missile was downed over Russia’s borderline Kursk Region, the region’s governor, Alexey Smirnov said.

"Air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian missile in the sky over the Kursk Region," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

He warned people against coming close to and touching the missile fragments and asked them to inform emergencies services about suspicious-looking findings.