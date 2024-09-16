Ukrainian forces attack Belgorod, more than 10 nearby settlements over day — governor

BELGOROD, September 16. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces attacked Belgorod and more than ten settlements of the region over the past 24 hours, nine people were injured, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"In Belgorod, as a result of the Ukrainian morning shelling, according to preliminary data, eight civilians were injured. <...> A civilian was injured in the settlement of Razumnoye in the Belgorod district," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

As a result of the Ukrainian attacks on other settlements there are no casualties, but there is damage. In the Shebekinsky district, 13 munitions were fired at the villages of Novaya Tavolzhanka, Sereda and Terezovka during two shelling attacks and three drone attacks. One apartment building, four cars, a garage and a power line were damaged. In the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka, a drone attack caused fires that completely destroyed a private house and nine outbuildings.

According to Gladkov, the roof of a private house was damaged as a result of a kamikaze drone attack in the village of Baitsury in the Borisovsky district. In the Valuysky district, the settlement of Nizhnie Melnitsy was attacked by one drone. Three munitions were fired at the settlement of Plotvyanka in the Volokonovsky district, and the air defense system shot down two drones.

In the Graivoronsky district, 16 munitions were fired at the villages of Gorkovsky, Bezymeno and Kozinka during four shelling attacks. In Kozinka, five private houses and two outbuildings were burnt down as a result of the shelling. In the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, 13 munitions were fired at the village of Kolotilovka during two shelling attacks.