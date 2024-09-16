MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Establishing all suspected connections of Ryan Routh, a suspect in the assassination attempt against US presidential candidate Donald Trump, with Ukraine should be the headache of US secret services, and not the Kremlin, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told the media.

"It's none of our business to use little grey cells in this particular case. It’s up to US secret services," Peskov said, when asked whether the Kremlin had paid attention to connections between the Trump assassination attempt suspect and Ukraine and what Moscow’s ideas on that score were.

"In any case, playing with fire has its consequences. First of all, this should be a big concern and headache for the US secret services," Peskov said.

The FBI on Sunday said it was investigating a shooting incident outside the Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach, where Trump was staying, as a possible assassination attempt. The FBI said that its agent opened fire on a gunman. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw specified that an AK-47 assault rifle with a telescopic sight, two backpacks with ceramic plates and an action camera were found in the bushes near the golf club’s premises, where the suspect was trying to hide. The suspect, 58-year-old Ryan Routh, is in custody.

ABC reported on Sunday, citing sources, that investigators in the United States were probing into whether the assassination attempt on Trump could have been carried out because of Ukraine. According to the network, the authorities were trying to find out whether Routh had experienced discontent related to the conflict in Ukraine, in particular, disappointment with Trump's stance on this issue.

Earlier, The New York Post reported that Routh had traveled to Ukraine and supported the Kiev authorities. As the periodical points out, Routh tried to campaign for sending US veterans of the conflict in Afghanistan to Ukraine, and also expressed his own wish to fight on Kiev’s side. According to MSN News, Routh was also involved in fundraising for Ukraine, according to unconfirmed reports.