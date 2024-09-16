{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

BRICS platforms alternative to dollar, euro attract increasing number of states — Lavrov

"Many are attracted by the fact that payment platforms are being developed within BRICS, which allow trading, investing, carrying out other economic operations without being dependent on those that decided to weaponize the dollar and the euro," the foreign minister said

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Payment platforms alternative to the dollar and the euro being developed within BRICS attract an increasing number of countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a press conference following talks with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty.

"Many are attracted by the fact that payment platforms are being developed within BRICS, which allow trading, investing, carrying out other economic operations without being dependent on those that decided to weaponize the dollar and the euro," he said.

No one wants to find himself in such a state, though "everyone understands that any one may face US or other Western sanctions," the minister added.

Tags
Foreign policySergey LavrovBRICS
IAEA supports Russia's activities — Rosatom CEO
Alexey Likhachev said that more than 30 countries had expressed a desire to hold bilateral meetings with the Russian side during the General Conference
Read more
Leaders of CIS information agencies to discuss cooperation tracks
The agenda includes the use of modern media technologies and interaction on the upcoming celebration of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War
Read more
Fires, strikes reported after Ukrainian attack on Russia’s borderline Belgorod
Sirens are on
Read more
Two more settlements liberated: developments in Russia's Kursk Region
Over the day, Ukraine lost over 350 servicemen and 13 armored vehicles, including two tanks and 11 armored fighting vehicles, as well as two artillery pieces, three mortars, two multiple rocket launchers, including one US-made M270 MLRS, and eight vehicles
Read more
US law enforcement identifies suspect in Trump assassination attempt
According to the news outlet, he was able to push the muzzle of his gun through the chainlink fence outside the golf club
Read more
Russia launches serial production of Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet
The fighter jet was tested in combat conditions in Syria
Read more
Russia waits for US to explain how warfare agent got in hands Ukrainian troops — diplomat
"The Russian side thoroughly registers chemical incidents evidencing that Ukraine violates its commitments under the CWC," Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
No weapon can become game changer for Kiev — Pentagon
In Washington’s opinion, Ukraine should focus on employing capabilities currently at its disposal
Read more
Ukrainian forces attack Belgorod, more than 10 nearby settlements over day — governor
Nine civilians were injured
Read more
Russian envoy says he received calls from US ex-officials following Putin’s statements
Earlier Russian president warned that a potential decision to allow Ukraine to deliver long-range strikes inside Russia may have consequences
Read more
Press review: BRICS challenges existing security concepts and Europe's economy in trouble
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 13th
Read more
Drug supplies to Ukrainian army come from US — POW
It is reported that under some psychotropics a person can stay awake for a week
Read more
Lavrov to meet with Egyptian foreign minister to discuss Middle Eastern conflict
It is expected that the two sides will pay close attention to the settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and focus on the bilateral agenda
Read more
FACTBOX: Student stages attack in Russian school
According to the Health Ministry, four people were wounded, namely three teenagers of 13 years and one adult
Read more
Eight injured as Ukrainians shell Russia’s Belgorod — governor
Of those injured, one woman is in extremely grave condition, while the other sustained wounds of varying severity
Read more
Russian forces foil three Ukrainian rotations in Zaporozhye Region — official
Vladimir Rogov specified that rotations of Ukrainian units had been disrupted over the past two days
Read more
Gunman in Trump’s assassination attempt supported Kiev regime, says NYP
According to the news outlet, he promoted "the idea of having former Afghanistan troopers fight for Ukraine in Russia"
Read more
Moscow working on response to US sanctions on Russian media — diplomat
Maria Zakharova emphasized the need for a consolidated reaction from the Russian community to what she called unlawful restrictions
Read more
BRICS platforms alternative to dollar, euro attract increasing number of states — Lavrov
"Many are attracted by the fact that payment platforms are being developed within BRICS, which allow trading, investing, carrying out other economic operations without being dependent on those that decided to weaponize the dollar and the euro," the foreign minister said
Read more
Medvedev says Trump assassination attempt could be orchestrated by Kiev
The suspect, Ryan Wesley Routh, recruited mercenaries for the Ukrainian army
Read more
Trump in danger after alleged assassination attempt — Orban
"It is clear that President Trump's life is in danger, until his victory in the US presidential election in November. We are praying for you, Mr. President!" the Hungarian Prime Minister said
Read more
Ukrainian forces lost up to 520 troops in Battlegroup West zone of responsibility
The enemy also lost six vehicles, a UK-made 155-mm Braveheart self-propelled howitzer, two 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer and two electronic warfare stations
Read more
PREVIEW: 68th session of IAEA General Conference kicks off in Vienna
The representatives from member states will discuss a range of issues, including nuclear security in Ukraine
Read more
Russian forces liberate Kursk Region’s Uspenovka, Borki
Reconnaissance and search operations in the forest areas continue in order to identify and destroy enemy sabotage groups trying to penetrate deep into Russian territory
Read more
FACTBOX: Fires in Russia's Rostov Region: aftermath
The fires damaged 30 buildings, including 13 residential houses
Read more
Countries need to grasp consequences of hosting US military bases — Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova cited Germany, which portrays itself as a democratic state with a well-developed legal system, as an example
Read more
West downplays threats to nuclear plants posed by Ukraine — Rosatom
Alexey Likhachev said Russia would defend its point of view and communicate to the world community "the authors of the real threats to the nuclear power industry"
Read more
Dozens of Ukrainian soldiers switched sides in Zaporozhye over past month — activist
This has become "a regular occurrence in Zaporozhye", Chairman of the We Stand With Russia movement Vladimir Rogov said
Read more
Attacks with Western weapons on Russia can backfire on NATO — expert
"It may even come to nuclear strikes, but I hope this won't happen," Sergey Karaganov said
Read more
Russia, Turkey disagree on Crimea’s status, Moscow keeps persuading Ankara — Kremlin
"We hope that over time this will allow Ankara to understand us better and to agree with our arguments," Dmitry Peskov explained
Read more
Chelyabinsk schoolboy who attacked students, teachers detained
Police and investigators are working at the scene to determine the circumstances of the incident
Read more
Press review: UK may jettison Russian sanctions and Berlin eyes olive branch on Ukraine
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 10th
Read more
Russia’s continued offensive and Ukraine’s losses in the Kursk region
Read more
Israeli troops conducting raids in West Bank — TV
According to the news outlet, overnight, Israeli troops raided the al-Masayef neighborhood in the city of Ramallah in the central West Bank
Read more
EU intends to engage with China to hinder its rapprochement with Russia — Borrell
"Future relations with China will depend heavily on how China behaves in the Ukraine conflict," the EU top diplomat warned
Read more
Wildfire raging on 23 hectares in Crimea — emergencies ministry
More than 160 rescuers and 42 firefighting vehicles, including a Mi-8 helicopter are taking part in the firefighting operation
Read more
Russian Army gets one of world’s most powerful self-propelled guns after upgrade
The 2S7M ‘Malka’ upgraded gun has received new running gear and electronics, according to the state hi-tech corporation Rostec
Read more
Zelensky's settlement plan based on strikes deep into Russia — adviser
Sergey Leshchenko at the same time described as speculations various assumptions about the content of the plan, which appeared in the Western media in recent days
Read more
Houthis claim responsibility for missile attack on Tel Aviv
According to the spokesman, who was cited by the Houthi-owned Al Masirah television channel, the missile covered a distance of 2,040 kilometers in 11.5 minutes
Read more
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Read more
Three settlements in Belgorod Region attacked by Ukrainian troops
Four single-family houses and two auxiliary structures burned down in the village of Kozinka after a shelling attack by Ukrainian troops
Read more
Access to last supply route actually cut for Ukrainian troops in Ugledar — Russian police
The Ukrainian troops have been struggling to travel along dirt roads as all of them are under the fire control of Russian forces
Read more
Kiev seen plotting `Russian missile attack’ on children’s institution — SVR
Simultaneously, the Americans plan to use a new provocation to increase pressure on North Korea and Iran, accusing these countries of supplying Russia with ballistic missiles, the SVR said
Read more
Russia’s Ka-52M helicopters wipe out Ukrainian troops in borderline Kursk Region
Having eliminated Ukrainian troops and military hardware, the crews returned safely to their home base
Read more
Myanmar would like to become BRICS observer country — republic’s information minister
We are poised for cooperation with the integration as an observer country, Minister for Information said
Read more
IN BRIEF: Investigation into alleged assassination attempt on Trump
The authorities are investigating whether the suspect, 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh, harbored dissatisfaction related to the Ukrainian conflict, particularly frustration with Trump's position on the issue
Read more
Russian forces advance in all directions, Kiev running out of resources — newspaper
Russia also sucessfully repelling the Ukrainian incursion into its borderline region of Kursk, the La Repubblica newspaper’s military columnist Gianluca De Feo wrote
Read more
Georgia to apologize for war that Saakashvili started against Ossetians — ruling party
Bidzina Ivanishvili said that the ruling party needs to get a constitutional majority in the new parliament in order to put Saakashvili's party on trial for unleashing the 2008 war
Read more
Armenia won’t allow third forces to use it against Russia — MP
"We are willing to be friends with everyone, but not at the expense of Russia, and certainly not against Russia," Andranik Tevanyan said
Read more
BRICS is not a platform for settling political scores — Russian Deputy Foreign Minister
The Deputy Foreign Minister stressed that the platform is designed to "be closer to people, closer to normal life, to healthy values"
Read more
North Korea’s top diplomat sets off for visit to Russia — embassy
On September 18-20, Choe Son Hui will attend the fourth Eurasian Women’s Forum and BRICS Women’s Forum in St. Petersburg
Read more
Russia must respond to West's banditry — Peskov on limiting raw materials exports
We need to respond to — not just unfriendly, but thuggish — actions against us, he said
Read more
US not to be able to sit nuclear conflict in Europe out — Russian ambassador
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier that nuclear terrorists is the Kiev regime’s hallmark
Read more
US forces destroy Houthi missile system in Yemen
It was determined this system presented a clear and imminent threat to U.S. and coalition forces, CENTCOM said
Read more
Putin always deliberate in choosing response to West’s actions — Kremlin
Russian experts discuss tough options among other things, Dmitry Peskov added
Read more
Israeli military say missile launched from Yemen fragmented in mid-air
Fallen fragments of the interceptors were identified in open areas and at the Paatei Modi'in Railway Station, the IDF said
Read more
Kremlin slams US accusations against Russian media 'insane'
"We consider such attacks on the media unacceptable," Dmitry Peskov emphasized
Read more
There ae signs of malevolent arsons behind wildfires in LPR — authorities
According to LPR’s head Leonid Pasechnik, the most serious situation is in the Antratsit municipal area, where wildfires have been raging since early September
Read more
Netherlands unable to send Patriot system to Ukraine after unnamed ally leaves it hanging
In June, the Netherlands announced that it and an ally had teamed up to jointly provide Ukraine with a Patriot air defense system
Read more
Medvedev allows use of nuclear weapons by Russia when ‘patience runs out’
The politician underscored that no one really needs a nuclear conflict - it is "a very bad story with a very difficult outcome."
Read more
New names may emerge in Crocus City Hall terror attack investigation
One of the suspects, Mukhammad Zoir Sharipzoda, "may contact other unidentified co-conspirators in the crime" if he is not placed in pretrial custody
Read more
NATO making plans of sending its troops to Ukraine — Russian deputy defense minister
According to Alexander Fomin, this may lead to a direct military confrontation of nuclear powers
Read more
Scholz says he won’t allow Ukraine to use German weapons for strikes deep inside Russia
According to the chancellor, permission for Ukraine to strike deep inside Russia would be a problem and he won’t allow that
Read more
FBI considers shooting near Trump’s golf course as assassination attempt
According to the FBI, its agents arrived in West Palm Beach, Florida, to investigate
Read more
Serbia may refuse from EU membership if forced to support conflict with Russia — deputy PM
Serbia may also drop its plans for joining the European Union if it has to recognize Kosovo’s independence or authorize same-sex marriages, Aleksandar Vulin said
Read more
Russian National Guard says it destroyed some Ukrainian militants in Kursk Region
The agency said it was tipped off about a group of militants in the forest area near one of the settlements by local residents
Read more
Russian diplomat slams plans to simulate nuclear blast aftermath in Russia as absurd
Mikhail Ulyanov noted that such rhetoric is irresponsible
Read more
Plane with 103 Russian POWs lands near Moscow
They were swapped for 103 Ukrainian POWs
Read more
Poland at risk of direct confrontation with Russia, Belarus — Medvedev
According to the politician, "Poland's reckless actions, if rashly supported by its NATO allies, may have far-reaching dangerous consequences for the entire world"
Read more
Putin to hold meeting on drones in coming days — TV
In the coming days, Putin is also expected to speak with the governors of Russian regions who were elected during the Single Voting Day
Read more
Russian aviation defeats reserves of seven Ukrainian brigades in Sumy Region
Read more
Press review: Kiev may get nod for long-range strikes and Israel-Hamas truce hope fades
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 16th
Read more
White House taking Putin’s words about NATO’s involvement in Ukrainian conflict seriously
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that by allowing Ukraine to use its weapons to strike deep inside Russia the West will get directly involved in the Ukrainian conflict
Read more
FACTBOX: Fires strike LPR: victims
The total area of natural fires in the LPR makes up 8,400 acres, operational services reported
Read more
Explosion occurs in downtown Cologne, police block off area — German newspaper
According to preliminary data, no one was injured
Read more
Moscow views transfer of Russian aircraft to Ukraine by Portugal as hostile move — MFA
According to Maria Zakharova, it is evident that in this way Lisbon "is seeking to faithfully demonstrate its allied zeal and obedient compliance with the trajectory imposed on the Europeans by their handlers from across the ocean"
Read more
Injuries reported as schoolboy attacks fellow pupils, teachers in Russia’s Urals
According to Chelyabinsk Region Governor Alexey Teksler, law enforcement officers, Chelyabinsk Mayor Natalia Kotova and Children’s Ombudswoman Yevgenia Mayorova are currently working at the scene
Read more
Kiev switches mercenaries to Kupyansk to hold back advance of Russian forces — expert
The expert specified that the Ukrainian national battalions near Kupyansk "are engaged in their traditional activities", playing the role of a "deterrent" - barrier detachments
Read more
West already involved in Ukrainian conflict, issue needs to be formalized — Kremlin
"We see a lot of information fiddling around this, a lot of rumors, a lot of predictions by different analysts," Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Six UK diplomats working in Moscow engaged in intelligence, subversive activities — FSB
"The revealed facts give grounds to consider the activities of UK diplomats sent to Moscow by the Directorate as a threat to Russia’s security," the report said
Read more
US Secret Service shot at man with gun in Trump’s vicinity in Florida — media
According to the The New York Post, Secret Service was a suspicious man on the Trump International Golf Course West Palm Beach
Read more
Putin's statement on consequences of strikes deep into Russia reaches addressees — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that Putin's statement admitted of no dual interpretations
Read more
Musk points to absence of assassination attempts on Biden, Harris
The American billionaire responded to a subscriber's comment on X "Why do they want to kill Donald Trump?"
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about alleged assassination attempt on Trump
The suspect was later apprehended by police and is now in custody
Read more
World’s oldest cat dies at age of 33
According to the newspaper, the age is equivalent to 152 human years
Read more
Biden instructs Secret Service to protect Trump
US President have directed his team to continue to ensure that Secret Service has every resource, capability and protective measure, the White House press service said
Read more
Russian economy, Armed Forces allow to continue special military operation - Kremlin
"The special military operation will continue and all its goals will be achieved," Dmitry Peskov added
Read more
BRICS foreign ministers to gather in New York in late September — Lavrov
According to the Russian Foreign Minister, Russia and Egypt agree that the country's accession to BRICS in January gave a significant impetus to the partnership between the two nations
Read more
Russia will not leave US actions against Russian media unanswered — diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova drew attention to the fact that the United States has launched another wave of restrictions against Russian media and journalists, continuing to strictly follow the course of total extermination of any dissent
Read more
Situation in US tense ahead of election, Russia does not interfere in it — Kremlin
"The political struggle is escalating, various methods are being used," Dmitry Peskov pointed out
Read more
Russia’s response to long-range weapons supplies to Kiev will be brutal — MFA
"The opponents in Washington, London, and other places clearly underestimate the degree of danger of the game they continue to play," Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Ryabkov said
Read more
Russia must respond to West’s banditry — Peskov on limiting raw materials exports
The Russian presidential spokesman also noted that possible restrictions on Russia's exports of strategic raw materials will be done with caution so as not to harm the Russian economy
Read more
Ukrainian evacuation teams overwhelmed by influx of injured near Ugledar — POW
According to Robert Pogorelov, the Ukrainian army losses in the past few days have been measured in dozens
Read more
Moscow knows the West has already decided to strike deep into Russia — senior diplomat
"The President spoke very clearly on this topic. We know that the corresponding decisions were made some time ago, and signals of this kind have been transmitted to Kiev," the high-ranking diplomat said, answering a question on the matter
Read more
Putin shows respect to Serbia by not rebuking it for buying Rafale — deputy PM
The Russian President once again proved that he is a friend to Serbia, Aleksandar Vulin said
Read more
West needs to sacrifice Zelensky to avoid World War III — politician
Viktor Medvedchuk emphasized that Russia may intensify its attacks on Ukraine which practically lacks its own air force or nuclear weapons
Read more
ICRC chief arrives in Moscow for planned visit
Mirjana Spoljaric will discuss the humanitarian consequences of the Ukraine conflict with senior government officials, according to the news release
Read more
Governor of Russia’s Kursk region announces evacuation from two districts
According to Alexey Smirnov, regional law enforcement officers, officials and members of the Kursk-based Patriot voluntary public order squad will handle the coordination of the process
Read more
Establishing Routh's ties with Kiev should be US secret services’ headache — Kremlin
"In any case, playing with fire has its consequences," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Bus accident in Egypt leaves 46 people wounded, including 21 Russians — newspaper
They were taken to hospitals
Read more
Russian forces destroy two Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jets in 24 hours — defense ministry
The Russian Aerospace Forces downed two Su-27 fighter jets of Ukraine’s air forces in 24 hours
Read more