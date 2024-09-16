BRICS platforms alternative to dollar, euro attract increasing number of states — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Payment platforms alternative to the dollar and the euro being developed within BRICS attract an increasing number of countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a press conference following talks with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty.

"Many are attracted by the fact that payment platforms are being developed within BRICS, which allow trading, investing, carrying out other economic operations without being dependent on those that decided to weaponize the dollar and the euro," he said.

No one wants to find himself in such a state, though "everyone understands that any one may face US or other Western sanctions," the minister added.