US Citizenship and Immigration Services confirms suspension of Ukrainian refugee program

WASHINGTON, January 28. /TASS/. The US has announced that the Uniting for Ukraine program for accepting Ukrainian refugees in the country has been suspended, the Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said in a statement.

"Due to the January 20, 2025, Executive Order, Securing Our Borders, USCIS is pausing acceptance of Form I-134A (a request to become part of the program - TASS), Online Request to be a Supporter and Declaration of Financial Support, until we review all categorical parole processes as required by that order," the statement said.

On January 24, the New York Times reported, citing sources, that the Uniting for Ukraine program has been suspended. The newspaper pointed out that during the time in effect, over 150,000 Ukrainian refugees who came to the US under President Joe Biden used the program while it was in effect.

The program allowed Ukrainian citizens and their relatives to enter the US as refugees and stay legally for two years. It also required a US sponsor who would financially support the refugee during his or her stay in the country.

Earlier, representatives of the new administration said that many refugee programs were incompatible with US legislation from the very beginning. US President Donald Trump signed an executive order calling for the suspension of programs that, in his opinion, are incompatible with the latest US migration policy.