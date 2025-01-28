Latvia shows dependence on US by emulating its freezing of aid to Kiev — diplomat

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Riga has revealed its complete dependence on Washington by suspending the training of Ukrainian medical workers after US President Donald Trump's decree to freeze foreign aid, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Latvia has issued a 'stop-work' order for the training of Ukrainian medical workers because of Trump's decree freezing aid to foreign countries <...> A question for the Latvian regime: did you gain your independence only to fall into slavery?" the diplomat wrote on her Telegram channel.

Earlier, the Latvian rehabilitation center Vaivari halted the training of Ukrainian medical workers following the decree signed the day before by US President Donald Trump freezing aid programs to foreign countries for 90 days. According to LSM, the state-run TV and radio outlet, the Vaivari center was previously a hub where Latvian specialists shared their expertise in assisting victims of combat operations with their Ukrainian counterparts. The project had been funded by Washington.