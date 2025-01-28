DONETSK, January 28. /TASS/. Ukrainian military commanders have accumulated dozens of army deserters in a tent camp in Cherkassy from where they are deployed to the frontline, a surrendered soldier from Ukraine’s 110th separate mechanized brigade told TASS.

"A tent camp for many army deserters has been set up in Cherkassy," Norik Okopov said. Fighters from this camp are distributed across army units and are often deployed on punitive missions for "cannon fodder" assaults, he revealed.

Okopov surrendered in Velikaya Novosyolka on January 25 after being reintegrated into the Ukrainian army following his defection.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on January 26 that units of the 5th Guards Separate Tank Brigade of the 36th Army and the 40th Guards Naval Infantry Brigade from the Battlegroup East had freed the settlement of Velikaya Novosyolka in the Donetsk People’s Republic.