MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Around 500 Ukrainian servicemen were killed in the northeastern part of Velikaya Novoselka, located in the southern area of the Donetsk People's Republic, the commander of an assault company of the marine infantry battalion of the Battlegroup East with the call sign Ryazan told TASS.

"About half a thousand Ukrainian servicemen were killed in the northeastern part [of Velikaya Novoselka]," the commander said, adding that some of them died while attempting to escape from the settlement.

On January 26, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that units of the 5th Guards Separate Tank Brigade of the 36th Army and the 40th Guards Marine Infantry Brigade of the Battlegroup East had liberated the village of Velikaya Novoselka.