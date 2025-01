SEOUL, January 28. /TASS/. A passenger plane caught fire in the Gimhae International Airport in South Korea’s city of Busan, the Yonhap news agency reported.

According to the outlet, 169 passengers and seven crewmembers were aboard the plane. They were all evacuated. Currently, there is one injury reported.

The aircraft owned by Air Busan was on its way to Hong Kong. The fire started in the back of the plane.

The cause of the incident is being investigated.