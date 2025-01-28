Over 30 ships enter service with Russian Navy last year — presidential aide

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. More than 30 ships of various classes entered service with the Russian Navy last year, Kremlin Aide, Chairman of the Maritime Board Nikolay Patrushev said on Tuesday.

"The state of the Russian Navy makes it possible to protect our country’s maritime boundaries and ensure the security of Russian vessels against military threats," Patrushev said in an interview with the Rossiyskaya Gazeta government daily, noting "the Navy’s high combat capability and the professionalism of officers and sailors."

The Russian Navy continued to be actively replenished last year, the presidential aide said.

"Over 30 ships of various classes entered its structure," he specified.

Russia needs to achieve technological independence of its shipbuilding industry "to ensure that enterprises get rid of even the slightest dependence on the deliveries of foreign-made components," Patrushev said.

"Among other things, the issues of price regulation in shipbuilding must be resolved," he stressed.

Solutions to the problems of the Navy and shipbuilding should be outlined in the Russian Navy Development Strategy being currently finalized, he added.

Russia has also stepped up work to update the entire system of strategic documents on maritime activity while the Maritime Board has set up a working group on drafting a bill on the state regulation of the shipbuilding industry, Patrushev said.

"It is wrong that shipbuilding lacks its own basic federal law as compared to many other strategically vital sectors. In our opinion, the law will facilitate the provision of state support to the dynamic development of this hi-tech industry," the presidential aide stressed.