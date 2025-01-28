Russia's development strongly depends on Arctic — presidential aide

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Increasing Russia's role in the global economy and its further progress directly depends on the development of the Arctic, which explains why the Northern Sea Route is becoming one of the priority logistic projects, Nikolay Patrushev, a Russian presidential aide and chairman of the Maritime Board, said in an interview with the daily Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

"Russia's further development and its greater role in the world economy directly depends on the development of the Arctic. In this regard, the Northern Sea Route is becoming one of the priority logistics projects," he pointed out.

Patrushev noted that the eastward turn of Russia's foreign trade is evident, given how rapidly the Asia-Pacific region is developing.

"The increase in cargo transportation between Russia and the Asia-Pacific region is impossible without northern logistics routes routes," he added.

The Maritime Board’s chairman pointed out that for the uninterrupted functioning of the Northern Sea Route the tasks had been set to develop port infrastructure, ensure the safety of navigation and the active use of inland waterways (for the delivery of cargoes from the regions of Russia and neighboring countries to the northern ports). In addition, according to him, it is important to create an effective financial and economic model for the use of the Northern Sea Route.

Speaking about tankers, necessary for the effective use of the route, Patrushev noted that now a plan for the construction of ice-class vessels was being formed. He emphasized that it was especially important to work out economic mechanisms of replenishment and renewal of the Russian fleet with reliance on domestic resources - this applies to merchant, fishing and research fleets. It is also important to pay attention to the development of sub-ice gas carriers.

Patrushev recalled that in 1525 diplomat and writer Dmitry Gerasimov put forward the idea of an approach to Russian transportation communication. The Maritime Board’s chairman believes that this date should be used to popularize the development of the Arctic and the Northern Sea Route, as well as to preserve the memory of the development of the northern seas by Russian sailors.