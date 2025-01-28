{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russia's development strongly depends on Arctic — presidential aide

Nikolay Patrushev noted that the eastward turn of Russia's foreign trade is evident, given how rapidly the Asia-Pacific region is developing

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Increasing Russia's role in the global economy and its further progress directly depends on the development of the Arctic, which explains why the Northern Sea Route is becoming one of the priority logistic projects, Nikolay Patrushev, a Russian presidential aide and chairman of the Maritime Board, said in an interview with the daily Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

"Russia's further development and its greater role in the world economy directly depends on the development of the Arctic. In this regard, the Northern Sea Route is becoming one of the priority logistics projects," he pointed out.

Patrushev noted that the eastward turn of Russia's foreign trade is evident, given how rapidly the Asia-Pacific region is developing.

"The increase in cargo transportation between Russia and the Asia-Pacific region is impossible without northern logistics routes routes," he added.

The Maritime Board’s chairman pointed out that for the uninterrupted functioning of the Northern Sea Route the tasks had been set to develop port infrastructure, ensure the safety of navigation and the active use of inland waterways (for the delivery of cargoes from the regions of Russia and neighboring countries to the northern ports). In addition, according to him, it is important to create an effective financial and economic model for the use of the Northern Sea Route.

Speaking about tankers, necessary for the effective use of the route, Patrushev noted that now a plan for the construction of ice-class vessels was being formed. He emphasized that it was especially important to work out economic mechanisms of replenishment and renewal of the Russian fleet with reliance on domestic resources - this applies to merchant, fishing and research fleets. It is also important to pay attention to the development of sub-ice gas carriers.

Patrushev recalled that in 1525 diplomat and writer Dmitry Gerasimov put forward the idea of an approach to Russian transportation communication. The Maritime Board’s chairman believes that this date should be used to popularize the development of the Arctic and the Northern Sea Route, as well as to preserve the memory of the development of the northern seas by Russian sailors.

Foreign policyTrade & Cooperation
US strategy to rename things in Western hemisphere is power play — expert
Alexander Stepanov pointed out that in this sense, Washington has a free hand in the Western Hemisphere
Hungary received guarantees from European Commission before voting on sanctions
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that the European Commission "made it clear that integrity of the energy infrastructure making supplies to EU member-countries is the security issue of the whole European Union"
Press review: Budapest swaps veto for energy security as Trump strains Latin American ties
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, January 28th
Reports EU afraid about Trump-Putin 2.0 sign of deep-seated angst — Russian MFA
Sergey Ryabkov pointed out that the Europeans were wary of any change in the political and psychological status quo they are used to
Tehran purchases Russian Su-35 fighter jets — Iranian general
"Any time that we have the need, we will purchase military equipment for strengthening our Air Force, Army and Navy," Ali Shadmani said
Russians who left for Israel begin returning to Russia — ambassador
At the same time, Simona Halperin noted that there are Russian citizens who continue to live between the two countries
Top Iranian diplomat suggests relocating Israelis to Greenland
US President Trump told reporters on January 25 that in his view, the residents of the Gaza Strip who had lost their homes in Israeli military operations could be resettled to Arab countries
Russia eliminates 7,200 Ukrainian soldiers, mercenaries on LPR borders in week — expert
Marochko added that during the abovementioned period Russian fighters also destroyed 20 tanks
The Netherlands plans to increase army to 100,000 troops
Today, about 4,000 to 5,000 people sign contracts to join the army annually
Steel manufacture in Russia down 6-7% in 2024 — ministry
Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Mikhail Yurin noted that output declined in the second half of last year
Germany not the one to lecture others on freedom of speech — Foreign Ministry
Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova referred to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's statement at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Venezuela's BRICS membership is a reality — Maduro
"As far as BRICS is concerned, I hope that the way will be cleared and that the reality will be recognized - Venezuela is part of BRICS," the president said
Russian envoy reveals number of civilian casualties from attacks with Western-made shells
155mm shells that meet NATO standards were the deadliest weapon used
Press review: Belarusian president re-elected while Denmark boosts aid to Ukraine
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, January 27th
UK sanctions Belarusian Central Election Commission chairman
The sanctioned entities are the Legmash plant in Orsh, a company called Unmanned Helicopters and radar developer ALEVKURP
US Citizenship and Immigration Services confirms suspension of Ukrainian refugee program
The program allowed Ukrainian citizens and their relatives to enter the US as refugees and stay legally for two years
US journalist Tucker Carlson says Biden’s administration tried to kill Russia’s Putin
According to him, former US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was "pushing so hard for a real war" between the US and Russia in his last two months in office
Ukrainian forces kill 15 of their own for refusing to fight in Velikaya Novoselka
The Russian defense ministry reported on January 26 that units of the 5th tank brigade of the 36th army and the 40th marine brigade of the Battlegroup East had liberated the settlement of Velikaya Novoselka
Russia's digital financial assets market grows more than 4 times in 2024
"The Russian digital financial assets market exceeded 150 bln rubles by the end of last year, demonstrating more than fourfold growth," ACRA agency said
'They could not be broken': Putin reflects on horrors of Leningrad siege
The Russian leader recalled that the blockade claimed more than one million lives
India ready to provide any assistance for Ukrainian settlement — envoy to Russia
Vinay Kumar also recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had previously emphasized India's commitment to resolving the conflict in Ukraine through dialogue and diplomacy
Kiev's presence at 80th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation is insulting — politician
"Official Warsaw has reached rock bottom, selling Russophobia," Leonid Slutsky said
Russian troops liberate Dvurechnaya community in Kharkov Region — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two US-made armored vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Ukrainian army launches over 25 drones at Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day
According to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, seven drones attacked the Valuisky District, damaging two private houses and an infrastructure facility and destroying a car
Russian special services to examine detention of Baltic Summer ship — Kremlin
The Bahamas-flagged vessel Baltic Summer was detained on January 21 and moored in the port of Vigo, northwestern Spain
Moscow would like US to agree to appointment of new Russian ambassador quickly — diplomat
"We urge our colleagues to take on this issue and get it done in a swift manner," Sergey Ryabkov said
Ukraine sent special terrorist unit to hold Velikaya Novosyolka — Russian officer
According to the report, the 110th Independent Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, formed of deserters and wounded soldiers, had been left without support
Russian special services take all measures to ensure president’s safety — Kremlin
According to Tucker Carlson, the Joe Biden administration considered assassinating Putin
Serbian prime minister to resign on January 28 due to student protests — newspaper
The announcement was the reason for Milos Vucevic’s emergency address
Iran to acquire 20 helicopters with night vision systems from Russia — Red Crescent
First supplies are expected "next year," which will start on March 20, 2025, according to the Iranian calendar
Retreating Ukrainian troops carry out mass executions of civilians — report
Rodion Miroshnik noted that "at this point, the number of residents killed by special punitive groups cannot be precisely determined"
Kremlin declines to comment on reports of Russia supplying Su-35 fighter jets to Iran
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) General Ali Shadmani, deputy chief of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters of the Iranian Armed Forces, stated earlier that Tehran had purchased Russian Su-35 fighter jets
Lavrov to hold general meeting of Russian Commission for UNESCO
The event is expected to be attended by "heads of relevant Russian departments, heads of Russia’s constituent entities, representatives of the media, business and scientific circles, prominent figures in culture, education, and sports"
Serbian prime minister announces his resignation
Earlier, amid continued student protest rallies, Vucic announced plans to reshuffle the cabinet replacing more than half of ministers
Moscow protests to Moldovan ambassador over allegations against Russian envoy — MFA
The Foreign Ministry also stated that Russia had protested Moldova’s decision to disclose a confidential note from the Russian embassy in Chisinau, issued in response to the Moldovan Foreign Ministry’s note concerning gas supplies
Russian forces cut off Ukrainian army’s logistics near Krasnoarmeisk, says DPR head
According to Denis Pushilin, the settlement of Velikaya Novosyolka and the nearby communities liberated by Russian forces were the Ukrainian army’s most fortified area in the south Donetsk direction
Trump signs executive order establishing Iron Dome missile defense system in US
The document was signed during a flight from Florida to Maryland
Countries must be unbiased for mediating Ukraine conflict — Russian Foreign Ministry
"Moscow reiterated its unwavering position on the unacceptability of the 'Zelensky formula' ultimatum and the 'Burgenshtok process' aimed at promoting it," the ministry reported
Captive officer says 1,700 soldiers defect from Ukrainian brigade trained in France
According to him, the soldiers lacked motivation and were fit only for limited military service
Velikaya Novosyolka residents helped Russian forces spot Ukrainian positions, officer says
According to the report, the locals showed routes, roads, the spots that are rigged with mines
Russian ambassador doesn’t expect that UK will change policy toward Moscow
According to Andrey Kelin, Russia is ready to improve relations with the UK, but the ball is in London's court
EU sanctions against Russia will only be extended if Ukraine restores gas transit — Orban
As the Hungarian prime minister noted, he had told other EU leaders that "if Ukraine wants to receive assistance" it should also refrain from using "military means to attack" the TurkStream gas pipeline
American people celebrate suspension of aid to Ukraine, other countries — congresswoman
US residents have positively perceived President Donald Trump's decision to suspend aid to Ukraine, US House of Representatives member Marjorie Taylor Greene said
Two copters sent for evacuation of nationalists from Mariupol shot down — Donetsk militia
One of them crashed near Rybatskoye, Eduard Basurin informed
FIFA lifts transfer ban on Russian football club CSKA Moscow
Last December, FIFA instituted a transfer ban on CSKA Moscow, one of Russia’s most storied clubs, until the summer of 2026
Brazilian president to attend 80th anniversary of Victory Day celebrations in Moscow
It is reported that Lula da Silva thanked the Russian side for the invitation to the celebration in Moscow of the 80th anniversary of the Victory in World War II in Europe
Microsoft interested in buying TikTok — Trump
The US president did not disclose the names of other American companies interested in acquiring the service
Ukraine cannot just remove Vladimir Zelensky from power to find peace — politician
According to Viktor Medvedchuk, the difficult situation in Ukraine may entail the loss of territories, and that drives the West to peace talks
UNESCO serves the interests of those wishing to 'strategically defeat' Russia — Lavrov
"We saw for ourselves yet again that we shouldn’t have any illusions about the current situation in UNESCO or the policy course of its director general and her closest colleagues," the Russian foreign minister stressed
Russian troops score big win with liberation of Dvurechnaya — official
According to Vitaly Ganchev, Dvurechnaya serves as a springboard for further advance in the Kupyansk District, in particular, towards Veliky Burluk and the Volchansky District
Ukraine experiencing challenges on frontline, General Staff says
Ukrainian commanders of various ranks describe the strategic environment as tense
No-confidence vote on PM Fico fails at Slovak parliament amid low attendance
66 opposition parliamentarians gathered for the meeting
Russian users complain of DeepSeek chatbot failures
According to Downdetector, personal account failures, website failures and notice failures are the main complaints
Russia pounds Ukrainian military airfields, UAV assembly workshops over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 355 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting on Congo situation
It will be held on January 28
US blew up Nord Stream and will provoke EU and NATO collapse — journalist Carlson
"Ultimately, when people wake up from their dream state, it will destroy NATO, because it was an attack by one NATO power on a NATO ally, another NATO member was attacked by the United States on Germany, and it wrecked the German economy," he said
Russia interested in supplying its gas to Europe — Kremlin
"We know that Hungary has stated certain conditions for extension of the mentioned sanctions, those conditions related to the position of the Kiev regime," Dmitry Peskov said
Israeli woman Arbel Yehud makes desperate plea in hostage video released by Islamic Jihad
Among other things, she called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump to guarantee the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip
Trump’s move to suspend foreign aid programs causes confusion among US officials — WSJ
US officials responsible for administering foreign aid programs have literally flooded the State Department with requests for waivers, the report said
At least 500 Ukrainian troops die in Velikaya Novoselka — commander
On January 26, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that units of the 5th Guards Separate Tank Brigade of the 36th Army and the 40th Guards Marine Infantry Brigade of the Battlegroup East had liberated the village of Velikaya Novoselka
Trump orders development of Iron Dome for America missile defense shield
According to the executive order, the threat of attack by ballistic, hypersonic, and cruise missiles "remains the most catastrophic threat facing the United States"
Purpose of Starmer's trip to Kiev was propaganda against peace — Russian ambassador
Andrey Kelin drew attention to the fact that from the wording of the British-Ukrainian agreement and declaration it was clear that "colonial mentality characteristic of the British ruling class of the 19th century has not been eradicated to this day, and that London is driven by the idea of enslaving Ukraine"
Police aware man who tried to break into Russian embassy in Sweden is Ukrainian
The perpetrator was previously found to be mentally ill and was directed to appropriate treatment by the Swedish authorities
More than 300,000 Palestinians return to northern Gaza on Monday — officials
It is unclear how many Gazans plan to return
One Russia-made Oreshnik missile systems will be enough for Belarus, Lukashenko says
The Belarusian president said that the system will be deployed to Belarus as soon as it is manufactured in Russia
Trump’s administration showing no interest in engaging with top EU figures — Politico
Columnists at the newspaper argue that this comes as a "radical shift from the friendly relationship that Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and other top EU figures had with Joe Biden’s administration"
Moldova steps in to supply gas to energy-crippled Transnistria — Prime Minister
Dorin Recean also said that Brussels intends to adopt a program for "increasing energy sustainability" for two years, which will help Chisinau shed its energy dependence
Canada cannot mourn victims of Nazism while concealing names of Nazis — Russian Embassy
The Russian Embassy called on Ottawa to declassify "the Deschenes Report - a document that sheds light on the post-war sheltering of Nazis and their collaborators on Canadian soil"
Israel ready to pool efforts with Russia to restore Gaza Strip — Israeli ambassador
Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said late on January 15 that thanks to the mediatory efforts of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, Israel and Hamas had reached an agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages held in the enclave
Russian, Azerbaijani diplomats discuss air crash near Aktau
The Russian side also expressed bewilderment about recent ant-Russian publications in the Azerbaijani media and "the disinformation campaign against the Russia House in Baku"
Heroism of blockaded Leningrad will live on forever, Putin says
"These timeless qualities have always given us confidence and strength, and will endure through the ages," the Russian president emphasized
Ukrainian army deserters sent to frontline from Cherkassy tent camp, POW reveals
Norik Okopov surrendered in Velikaya Novosyolka on January 25 after being reintegrated into the Ukrainian army following his defection
Iron Dome for America missile defense shield project to include space-based interceptors
The document points out that the architecture will include plans for the "development and deployment of capabilities to defeat missile attacks prior to launch and in the boost phase"
Russian troops seize hundreds of weapons in Velikaya Novosyolka in Donbass region
The trophies included NATO mines previously unknown to Russian troops
Ukrainian soldiers surrender in Velikaya Novosyolka in Donetsk region
According to the report, the POWs are currently safe and are receiving the necessary assistance
No requests yet from Washington for communication between Russian, US presidents — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia maintains readiness for the dialoge
EU sinking ship, Trump to expedite its demise — expert
Trump’s plans to boost domestic production in the US are bad news for Europe, especially Germany, with "Italy feeling the ripple effects too, considering their close economic ties," Tiberio Graziani noted
Bulgarian ship suspected of damaging communication cable in the Baltic Sea
On January 24, Vezhen left Russia's port of Ust-Luga
World’s richest people lose $108 bln due to DeepSeek traction — Bloomberg
Billionaires whose fortunes are related to AI suffered the largest losses
Kurdish groups in Syria stop receiving US funding — newspaper
According to the report, financial managers within the PKK and the People’s Defense Units have raised concerns about the challenges of maintaining their headquarters, transportation, and food supplies
Sharp drop in oil prices due to Trump's actions should not be expected — American investor
Kyle Shostak pointed out that although in theory the policies of the new US administration could lead to the saturation of the hydrocarbon market, "in reality things are different for now"
Russian troops wedge into Ukrainian defenses near Makeyevka in Lugansk region — expert
Andrey Marochko said that in the area of Novoyegorovka, Russian troops have expanded the zone of control along the flanks of assault units
Top Russian diplomat slams UNESCO head 'accomplice in information war against truth'
Sergey Lavrov pointed to "the refusal of Madame Azoulay to abide by her mandate in the part concerning the safety of reporters, the refusal to condemn their killing"
Europe worried Trump, Putin could strike Ukraine deal bypassing EU, Kiev — media
According to the source, the US could craft a deal that proves to be disadvantageous for Kiev and the EU, binding Europe to finance Ukraine’s reconstruction and be the agreement’s guarantor
EU allocates 30 mln euros to Moldova to buy and transport gas to Transnistria
From the moment the delivery starts, some time must pass for the system to fill up, the press service said
UN chief expresses concern over US decision to suspend foreign aid
Antonio Guterres calls for additional exemptions to be considered to ensure the continued delivery of critical development and humanitarian activities for the most vulnerable communities around the world
Russian delegation arrives in Damascus for first time since change of government in Syria
In late November 2024, Syria’s armed opposition units started a large-scale offensive on government troops in the Aleppo and Idlib governorates
Explosions reported in Odessa
The local authorities have not commented on the situation yet
Auchan to continue working in Russia — AFP
Auchan has 230 stores in Russia with about 30,000 people employed, it said
EU foreign ministers approve extension of anti-Russian sanctions
The restrictions were extended for another six months
Russia should not withdraw from UNESCO — Lavrov
According to the top Russian diplomat, the most deplorable thing about UNESCO's leadership is that "they have an absolutely biased position on the Ukrainian crisis, thus flagrantly violating the UNESCO Charter, which provides for equal rights concerning the access to education for all"
Press review: Trump gives Russia an unlikely ultimatum as US secretary visits Panama first
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, January 24th
Tactical drills of territorial defense troops to be held in southern Belarus
The Belarusian Defense Ministry added that the drills will practice supplying territorial troops with ammunition, conducting reconnaissance in areas of suspected enemy presence, figuring out routes of his advance, and organizing ambushes
Russia sees decline in people living below poverty line — Putin
The head of state also gave a positive assessment to the level of investments in St. Petersburg in 2024
Ukrainian intelligence chief predicts collapse, if peace talks fail to begin by summer
The daily's source said that Kirill Budanov dropped this remark "with a cold smile" on his face, which "made everyone look at each other and fall silent"
NATO partners should consider feasibility outcome from joining military bloc — diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that NATO members’ proposed scheme of cooperation remains unchanged, however, "such experiments" eventually end up with NATO's interference in the internal affairs of other countries
Ukrainian servicemen begin bombarding Krasnoarmeysk without leaving it — security services
It was specified that the Shakhtyorsky and Yuzhny neighborhoods are often hit by shelling
Nasdaq index plunges 3% amid DeepSeek success
By the end of the trading session, the Nasdaq index lost 612.47 points (3.07%), closing at 19,341.83 points
Israeli ambassador sees relations with Russia as extremely important
According to Simona Halperin, there are issues where countries disagree and where they cooperate closely
At least 5,399 civilians suffer from Ukraine’s crimes in 2024 — Russian MFA
Rodion Miroshnik noted that the figure was expected to grow as Russian forces liberated more territories and investigations were carried out
Hungary will not allow Ukraine to delay gas transit restart
"The European Commission will hold talks with Ukraine on gas supplies to Europe via the Ukrainian gas pipeline network," Peter Szijjarto said
