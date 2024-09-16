Four die, 50 missing after shipwreck in Democratic Republic of the Congo

PRETORIA, September 16. /TASS/. At least four people died and 50 more went missing after a shipwreck on the Kwango River in the southwest of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the AFP agency said, citing Kwango Province vice governor Remy Saki.

According to the local official, the ship rammed a bridge pillar and sank. There were around 150 people aboard. At least 100 of them survived. The search for those missing continues.

A ship with 200 passengers sank on the Lukenie River in the central part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Forty-three people survived, nearly 40 died, the rest are reported missing.