IN BRIEF: Investigation into alleged assassination attempt on Trump

NEW YORK, September 16. /TASS/. Florida, the US state where US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's golf club is located, will conduct its own investigation into the circumstances of the alleged assassination attempt on the politician, the state's governor Ron DeSantis said.

TASS has gathered the key facts about the investigation.

The shooting

On September 15, a shooting occurred near the Trump International Golf Club, where the former president played golf. A US Secret Service agent responsible for protecting the nation’s top leaders, including presidential candidates and former heads of state, fired at a suspicious armed man who was near the club’s grounds.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw revealed that an AK-47 assault rifle with a telescopic sight, two backpacks with ceramic sheets and an action camera were found in the bushes near the golf club where the suspect was trying to hide.

The investigation

The FBI announced that it was investigating the shooting and considered the incident as a possible attempted assassination on Trump.

Authorities of Florida, which hosts the politician's golf club, will conduct their own investigation into the circumstances of the incident, the state's governor Ron DeSantis said. He stated that the "people deserve the truth" about the suspect and should find out how the attacker was able to get 460 meters close to the US presidential candidate.

Law enforcement officials investigating the case are examining whether the Republican's stance on the conflict in Ukraine could have been a motive for the assassination attempt, ABC reported, citing sources. According to the broadcaster, authorities are investigating whether the suspect, 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh, harbored dissatisfaction related to the Ukrainian conflict, particularly frustration with Trump's position on the issue.

According to the newspaper, he attempted to promote the idea of sending American veterans of the Afghanistan conflict to Ukraine and expressed a desire to fight for Kiev. Additionally, MSN News reported that Routh participated in fundraising efforts for Ukraine, although this information remains unconfirmed.

Trump's statement

Trump expressed gratitude to the US Secret Service and American police after the assassination attempt.

Overseas reaction

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has urged Trump to "not rely on luck" after the incident. He expressed hope that the US would take all necessary measures to ensure his safety.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, in turn, suggested that the US politician is in danger.

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev assumed that Ryan Wesley Routh could have been hired by the Kiev regime.