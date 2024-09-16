{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

EU intends to engage with China to hinder its rapprochement with Russia — Borrell

"Future relations with China will depend heavily on how China behaves in the Ukraine conflict," the EU top diplomat warned

BRUSSELS, September 16. /TASS/. The European Union plans to actively cooperate with the Chinese authorities in order to stop the country's rapprochement with Russia, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrel has said.

"We want to actively engage with China to discourage increased alignment with Russia," the head of European diplomacy has told the portal Euractiv. Borrel added that the state of EU-China relations was influenced by Beijing's alleged support for Moscow within the framework of the conflict in Ukraine.

"Future relations with China will depend heavily on how China behaves in the Ukraine conflict," Borrell warned.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that relations between Russia and China were not opportunistic or directed against anyone. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has repeatedly stated that Beijing was not a party to the conflict in Ukraine, while rumors about China's alleged arms deliveries to Russia did not correspond to reality.

Tags
EU
Ukraine crisis
Zelensky's settlement plan based on strikes deep into Russia — adviser
Sergey Leshchenko at the same time described as speculations various assumptions about the content of the plan, which appeared in the Western media in recent days
Read more
Putin shows respect to Serbia by not rebuking it for buying Rafale — deputy PM
The Russian President once again proved that he is a friend to Serbia, Aleksandar Vulin said
Read more
Biden tells reporters he doesn’t think much about Putin
The Russian leader told the media earlier that NATO countries are not just debating about Kiev's possible use of Western long-range weapons but rather they are essentially making up their mind whether to get directly involved in the Ukraine conflict or not
Read more
Russian envoy says he received calls from US ex-officials following Putin’s statements
Earlier Russian president warned that a potential decision to allow Ukraine to deliver long-range strikes inside Russia may have consequences
Read more
Russian forces destroy two Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jets in 24 hours — defense ministry
The Russian Aerospace Forces downed two Su-27 fighter jets of Ukraine’s air forces in 24 hours
Read more
Russian Army gets one of world’s most powerful self-propelled guns after upgrade
The 2S7M ‘Malka’ upgraded gun has received new running gear and electronics, according to the state hi-tech corporation Rostec
Read more
Moscow knows the West has already decided to strike deep into Russia — senior diplomat
"The President spoke very clearly on this topic. We know that the corresponding decisions were made some time ago, and signals of this kind have been transmitted to Kiev," the high-ranking diplomat said, answering a question on the matter
Read more
2016 World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan
Sports include eagle hunting, bone throwing and kok-boru, a Central Asian form of polo in which two teams battle for control of a decapitated goat carcass
Read more
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Read more
Netherlands unable to send Patriot system to Ukraine after unnamed ally leaves it hanging
In June, the Netherlands announced that it and an ally had teamed up to jointly provide Ukraine with a Patriot air defense system
Read more
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace nine times in past day
A pair of the coalition’s F-15 fighter jets and a pair of A-10 Thunderbolt attack bombers violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area
Read more
Fires, strikes reported after Ukrainian attack on Russia’s borderline Belgorod
Sirens are on
Read more
Russia’s response to long-range weapons supplies to Kiev will be brutal — MFA
"The opponents in Washington, London, and other places clearly underestimate the degree of danger of the game they continue to play," Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Ryabkov said
Read more
BRICS nations’ media to facilitate construction of fair world order — declaration
Participants from BRICS countries will facilitate the construction of a fair and equal multipolar world order based on the norms of international right and principles of equality, respect of sovereignty, non-interference in the internal affairs and indivisible security using their information resources
Read more
Ukrainian forces lost up to 520 troops in Battlegroup West zone of responsibility
The enemy also lost six vehicles, a UK-made 155-mm Braveheart self-propelled howitzer, two 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer and two electronic warfare stations
Read more
Putin to hold meeting on drones in coming days — TV
In the coming days, Putin is also expected to speak with the governors of Russian regions who were elected during the Single Voting Day
Read more
Kiev seen plotting `Russian missile attack’ on children’s institution — SVR
Simultaneously, the Americans plan to use a new provocation to increase pressure on North Korea and Iran, accusing these countries of supplying Russia with ballistic missiles, the SVR said
Read more
Israeli troops conducting raids in West Bank — TV
According to the news outlet, overnight, Israeli troops raided the al-Masayef neighborhood in the city of Ramallah in the central West Bank
Read more
US seeks to drive wedge between Russia, Argentina — ambassador
The US accused RT television and Russia in general of attempts to ‘destabilize’ the government of Argentinian President Javier Milei, but Russia has never intervened into sovereign affairs of other countires, Dmitry Feoktistov said
Read more
Russian economy, Armed Forces allow to continue special military operation - Kremlin
"The special military operation will continue and all its goals will be achieved," Dmitry Peskov added
Read more
Biden instructs Secret Service to protect Trump
US President have directed his team to continue to ensure that Secret Service has every resource, capability and protective measure, the White House press service said
Read more
North Korea’s Kim lauds relations with Moscow as rapidly developing at meeting with Shoigu
"He gave his assurances that the North Korean government will continue to expand cooperation with Russia in the spirit of a comprehensive strategic partnership," the state-owned radio broadcaster said
Read more
White House taking Putin’s words about NATO’s involvement in Ukrainian conflict seriously
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that by allowing Ukraine to use its weapons to strike deep inside Russia the West will get directly involved in the Ukrainian conflict
Read more
Press review: UK may jettison Russian sanctions and Berlin eyes olive branch on Ukraine
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 10th
Read more
Armenia won’t allow third forces to use it against Russia — MP
"We are willing to be friends with everyone, but not at the expense of Russia, and certainly not against Russia," Andranik Tevanyan said
Read more
Putin’s views close to Myanmar, partnership between states to expand — republic’s minister
Our diplomatic cooperation has been developing for 76 years, the country’s Minister for Information said
Read more
Air defense shot down UAV in Russia’s Belgorod region, one person was injured — Governor
The Governor added that the roof of the building of the industrial enterprise was damaged
Read more
Leaders of CIS information agencies to discuss cooperation tracks
The agenda includes the use of modern media technologies and interaction on the upcoming celebration of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War
Read more
IN BRIEF: Investigation into alleged assassination attempt on Trump
The authorities are investigating whether the suspect, 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh, harbored dissatisfaction related to the Ukrainian conflict, particularly frustration with Trump's position on the issue
Read more
Five Palestinians killed, one wounded in Israeli attack on Gaza
The embattled enclave’s Health Ministry said that over the past 24 hours, 24 people have been killed and 57 wounded in the Gaza Strip
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about alleged assassination attempt on Trump
The suspect was later apprehended by police and is now in custody
Read more
Chelyabinsk schoolboy who attacked students, teachers detained
Police and investigators are working at the scene to determine the circumstances of the incident
Read more
Russian diplomat slams plans to simulate nuclear blast aftermath in Russia as absurd
Mikhail Ulyanov noted that such rhetoric is irresponsible
Read more
Russian air defenses shoot down Ukrainian drone above Ryazan Region — ministry
Air defense units on duty destroyed the Ukrainian drone above the territory of the Ryazan Region
Read more
Myanmar would like to become BRICS observer country — republic’s information minister
We are poised for cooperation with the integration as an observer country, Minister for Information said
Read more
Media people from global majority to gather at BRICS Media Summit in Moscow
Panel discussions will cover the role of the BRICS media community in bolstering stability in a multipolar world
Read more
Egyptian Foreign Minister will visit Russia on Sunday
Egypt and Russia are preparing to sign a number of bilateral agreements, Ambassador of Egypt to Russia Nazih Nagari told TASS on the sidelines of the BRICS Media Summit
Read more
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 12 times in past day
Russia and Turkish servicemen escorted UN humanitarian convoys in the al-Hasakah governorate in their zones of responsibility
Read more
Serbia may refuse from EU membership if forced to support conflict with Russia — deputy PM
Serbia may also drop its plans for joining the European Union if it has to recognize Kosovo’s independence or authorize same-sex marriages, Aleksandar Vulin said
Read more
Gunman in Trump’s assassination attempt supported Kiev regime, says NYP
According to the news outlet, he promoted "the idea of having former Afghanistan troopers fight for Ukraine in Russia"
Read more
Poland at risk of direct confrontation with Russia, Belarus — Medvedev
According to the politician, "Poland's reckless actions, if rashly supported by its NATO allies, may have far-reaching dangerous consequences for the entire world"
Read more
Russia’s continued offensive and Ukraine’s losses in the Kursk region
Read more
Israel strikes Hezbollah launchers in southern Lebanon
"A short while ago, the IAF struck a number of launchers, including a loaded and ready-to-use launcher belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization, in the area of Rachaya Al Foukhar in southern Lebanon," the IDF said
Read more
Eight injured as Ukrainians shell Russia’s Belgorod — governor
Of those injured, one woman is in extremely grave condition, while the other sustained wounds of varying severity
Read more
China’s maritime police send two ships to Russia for joint patrols
"The Sino-Russian drills and joint patrols are not directed against any third sides and have nothing to do with the current international and regional situation," China’s Coast Guard said
Read more
Attacks with Western weapons on Russia can backfire on NATO — expert
"It may even come to nuclear strikes, but I hope this won't happen," Sergey Karaganov said
Read more
Wildfire raging on 23 hectares in Crimea — emergencies ministry
More than 160 rescuers and 42 firefighting vehicles, including a Mi-8 helicopter are taking part in the firefighting operation
Read more
BRICS is not a platform for settling political scores — Russian Deputy Foreign Minister
The Deputy Foreign Minister stressed that the platform is designed to "be closer to people, closer to normal life, to healthy values"
Read more
Lavrov to meet with Egyptian foreign minister to discuss Middle Eastern conflict
It is expected that the two sides will pay close attention to the settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and focus on the bilateral agenda
Read more
Bus accident in Egypt leaves 46 people wounded, including 21 Russians — newspaper
They were taken to hospitals
Read more
Injuries reported as schoolboy attacks fellow pupils, teachers in Russia’s Urals
According to Chelyabinsk Region Governor Alexey Teksler, law enforcement officers, Chelyabinsk Mayor Natalia Kotova and Children’s Ombudswoman Yevgenia Mayorova are currently working at the scene
Read more
EU intends to engage with China to hinder its rapprochement with Russia — Borrell
"Future relations with China will depend heavily on how China behaves in the Ukraine conflict," the EU top diplomat warned
Read more
Israeli attack on Gaza leaves 10 Palestinians killed — Al Jazeera
According to the TV channel, Zeitoun and Sheikh Radwan came under Israeli attack
Read more
No weapon can become game changer for Kiev — Pentagon
In Washington’s opinion, Ukraine should focus on employing capabilities currently at its disposal
Read more
Israeli military say missile launched from Yemen fragmented in mid-air
Fallen fragments of the interceptors were identified in open areas and at the Paatei Modi'in Railway Station, the IDF said
Read more
Russian aviation hit formations of 7 Ukrainian brigades in Kursk region — Defense Ministry
It also struck reserves of 11 brigades in the Sumy region, the ministry reported
Read more
Break of diplomatic relations with UK would be extreme measure — Russian mission
According to Dmitry Polyansky, there are "many stages" of lowering diplomatic relations in diplomatic practices to express resentment over the other side’s actions
Read more
Musk points to absence of assassination attempts on Biden, Harris
The American billionaire responded to a subscriber's comment on X "Why do they want to kill Donald Trump?"
Read more
New names may emerge in Crocus City Hall terror attack investigation
One of the suspects, Mukhammad Zoir Sharipzoda, "may contact other unidentified co-conspirators in the crime" if he is not placed in pretrial custody
Read more
Kazakhstan still ready to act as intermediary in Russia-Ukraine talks — MFA
Kazakhstan considers it necessary to observe the principles of the UN Charter on countries’ territorial integrity, the official noted
Read more
North Korea’s top diplomat sets off for visit to Russia — embassy
On September 18-20, Choe Son Hui will attend the fourth Eurasian Women’s Forum and BRICS Women’s Forum in St. Petersburg
Read more
US not ready for dialogue with Russia on Ukraine, Russian ambassador says
"The Americans are unwilling to negotiate. They are uncomfortable discussing that. They say they do not control the Ukrainians," Anatoly Antonov said
Read more
Russian aviation defeats reserves of seven Ukrainian brigades in Sumy Region
Read more
Russia launches serial production of Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet
The fighter jet was tested in combat conditions in Syria
Read more
Putin's statement on consequences of strikes deep into Russia reaches addressees — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that Putin's statement admitted of no dual interpretations
Read more
Countries need to grasp consequences of hosting US military bases — Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova cited Germany, which portrays itself as a democratic state with a well-developed legal system, as an example
Read more
Drug supplies to Ukrainian army come from US — POW
It is reported that under some psychotropics a person can stay awake for a week
Read more
Putin always deliberate in choosing response to West’s actions — Kremlin
Russian experts discuss tough options among other things, Dmitry Peskov added
Read more
Russia must respond to West’s banditry — Peskov on limiting raw materials exports
The Russian presidential spokesman also noted that possible restrictions on Russia's exports of strategic raw materials will be done with caution so as not to harm the Russian economy
Read more
Russia must respond to West's banditry — Peskov on limiting raw materials exports
We need to respond to — not just unfriendly, but thuggish — actions against us, he said
Read more
Houthis claim responsibility for missile attack on Tel Aviv
According to the spokesman, who was cited by the Houthi-owned Al Masirah television channel, the missile covered a distance of 2,040 kilometers in 11.5 minutes
Read more
Russia will not leave US actions against Russian media unanswered — diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova drew attention to the fact that the United States has launched another wave of restrictions against Russian media and journalists, continuing to strictly follow the course of total extermination of any dissent
Read more
Russian forces advance in all directions, Kiev running out of resources — newspaper
Russia also sucessfully repelling the Ukrainian incursion into its borderline region of Kursk, the La Repubblica newspaper’s military columnist Gianluca De Feo wrote
Read more
Press review: US moves to allow strikes inside Russia and Trump, Harris trade debate blows
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 12th
Read more
NATO making plans of sending its troops to Ukraine — Russian deputy defense minister
According to Alexander Fomin, this may lead to a direct military confrontation of nuclear powers
Read more
Nearly 30 buildings damaged in wildfires in Rostov Region — governor
According to Vasily Golubev, no one was hurt in the fires and assistance will be rendered to those who lost their housings and property
Read more
Moscow views transfer of Russian aircraft to Ukraine by Portugal as hostile move — MFA
According to Maria Zakharova, it is evident that in this way Lisbon "is seeking to faithfully demonstrate its allied zeal and obedient compliance with the trajectory imposed on the Europeans by their handlers from across the ocean"
Read more
Scholz says he won’t allow Ukraine to use German weapons for strikes deep inside Russia
According to the chancellor, permission for Ukraine to strike deep inside Russia would be a problem and he won’t allow that
Read more
PREVIEW: 68th session of IAEA General Conference kicks off in Vienna
The representatives from member states will discuss a range of issues, including nuclear security in Ukraine
Read more
Russia, Turkey disagree on Crimea’s status, Moscow keeps persuading Ankara — Kremlin
"We hope that over time this will allow Ankara to understand us better and to agree with our arguments," Dmitry Peskov explained
Read more
World’s oldest cat dies at age of 33
According to the newspaper, the age is equivalent to 152 human years
Read more
Georgia to apologize for war that Saakashvili started against Ossetians — ruling party
Bidzina Ivanishvili said that the ruling party needs to get a constitutional majority in the new parliament in order to put Saakashvili's party on trial for unleashing the 2008 war
Read more
US law enforcement identifies suspect in Trump assassination attempt
According to the news outlet, he was able to push the muzzle of his gun through the chainlink fence outside the golf club
Read more
Press review: BRICS challenges existing security concepts and Europe's economy in trouble
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 13th
Read more
Russia to see NATO’s permit to use long-range weapons as direct involvement in war
According to the Russian diplomat, such a scenario would cardinally change Moscow’s relations with Western countries
Read more
There ae signs of malevolent arsons behind wildfires in LPR — authorities
According to LPR’s head Leonid Pasechnik, the most serious situation is in the Antratsit municipal area, where wildfires have been raging since early September
Read more
Plane with 103 Russian POWs lands near Moscow
They were swapped for 103 Ukrainian POWs
Read more
King of Jordan appoints new prime minister
Since 2021, Jafar Hassan has been heading the King’s office
Read more
US Secret Service shot at man with gun in Trump’s vicinity in Florida — media
According to the The New York Post, Secret Service was a suspicious man on the Trump International Golf Course West Palm Beach
Read more
Medvedev allows use of nuclear weapons by Russia when ‘patience runs out’
The politician underscored that no one really needs a nuclear conflict - it is "a very bad story with a very difficult outcome."
Read more
Dozens of Ukrainian soldiers switched sides in Zaporozhye over past month — activist
This has become "a regular occurrence in Zaporozhye", Chairman of the We Stand With Russia movement Vladimir Rogov said
Read more
German chancellor calls for unbiased investigation into Nord Stream sabotage
"It was a terrorist attack," Olaf Scholz told
Read more
Six UK diplomats working in Moscow engaged in intelligence, subversive activities — FSB
"The revealed facts give grounds to consider the activities of UK diplomats sent to Moscow by the Directorate as a threat to Russia’s security," the report said
Read more
Russia’s Ka-52M helicopters wipe out Ukrainian troops in borderline Kursk Region
Having eliminated Ukrainian troops and military hardware, the crews returned safely to their home base
Read more
FBI considers shooting near Trump’s golf course as assassination attempt
According to the FBI, its agents arrived in West Palm Beach, Florida, to investigate
Read more
Russia waits for US to explain how warfare agent got in hands Ukrainian troops — diplomat
"The Russian side thoroughly registers chemical incidents evidencing that Ukraine violates its commitments under the CWC," Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
Three settlements in Belgorod Region attacked by Ukrainian troops
Four single-family houses and two auxiliary structures burned down in the village of Kozinka after a shelling attack by Ukrainian troops
Read more
US forces destroy Houthi missile system in Yemen
It was determined this system presented a clear and imminent threat to U.S. and coalition forces, CENTCOM said
Read more
FACTBOX: Student stages attack in Russian school
According to the Health Ministry, four people were wounded, namely three teenagers of 13 years and one adult
Read more
US not to be able to sit nuclear conflict in Europe out — Russian ambassador
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier that nuclear terrorists is the Kiev regime’s hallmark
Read more
Kiev switches mercenaries to Kupyansk to hold back advance of Russian forces — expert
The expert specified that the Ukrainian national battalions near Kupyansk "are engaged in their traditional activities", playing the role of a "deterrent" - barrier detachments
Read more