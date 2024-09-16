EU intends to engage with China to hinder its rapprochement with Russia — Borrell

BRUSSELS, September 16. /TASS/. The European Union plans to actively cooperate with the Chinese authorities in order to stop the country's rapprochement with Russia, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrel has said.

"We want to actively engage with China to discourage increased alignment with Russia," the head of European diplomacy has told the portal Euractiv. Borrel added that the state of EU-China relations was influenced by Beijing's alleged support for Moscow within the framework of the conflict in Ukraine.

"Future relations with China will depend heavily on how China behaves in the Ukraine conflict," Borrell warned.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that relations between Russia and China were not opportunistic or directed against anyone. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has repeatedly stated that Beijing was not a party to the conflict in Ukraine, while rumors about China's alleged arms deliveries to Russia did not correspond to reality.