ICRC chief arrives in Moscow for planned visit

GENEVA, September 16. /TASS/. President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mirjana Spoljaric has arrived in Moscow for a planned visit, the Geneva-based humanitarian organization said in a news release on its website.

The ICRC chief will discuss the humanitarian consequences of the Ukraine conflict with senior government officials, according to the news release. The visit is part of the ICRC’s work to explain their obligations under the Geneva Conventions to all conflicting parties, the organization said.

On September 12, three ICRC staff were killed and two other staff members sustained wounds in a Kiev-controlled area of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) as a distribution site was shelled. Spoljaric condemned "attacks on Red Cross personnel" in the strongest terms as she called for the respect of international humanitarian law to ensure the safety of those engaged in humanitarian activities in hostility zones.