Kiev seen plotting `Russian missile attack’ on children’s institution — SVR

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Ukraine is preparing to stage a "Russian missile attack" on a children’s institution in a Kiev-controlled area at the instigation of the United States, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said in a statement seen by TASS.

"According to the information that the SVR is receiving, the leadership of the Kiev regime’s special services and senior military commanders are working on carrying out yet another inhumane provocation. They are plotting a Russian missile attack on a children’s institution - a hospital or a kindergarten - in a Kiev-controlled area that would cause a large number of deaths. A potential attack is supposed to receive extensive media coverage involving the leading international mass media," the SVR specified.

Simultaneously, the Americans plan to use a new provocation to increase pressure on North Korea and Iran, accusing these countries of supplying Russia with ballistic missiles, the SVR said.

"They are planning to claim that exactly such munitions were used in strikes on a children’s institution. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has already called on the European Union to impose additional sanctions on Tehran and Pyongyang for the transfer of weapons to Russia," the SVR maintained.

"The evolving Ukraine crisis shows that Kiev and its Western sponsors have been stubbornly reluctant to learn from their mistakes. Following a series of deadly provocations, including the cynical provocation in Bucha, the Ukrainian missile attack on the railway station in Kramatorsk and the recent incident when a Ukrainian air defense missile hit the premises of the Okhmatdet hospital in Kiev, few people globally believe that Moscow has an insidious agenda or that Kiev is innocent," the SVR emphasized.