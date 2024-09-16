Situation in US tense ahead of election, Russia does not interfere in it — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Russia is closely following the escalating situation in the United States, but is not interfering in it, as it has always done, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"It's not really our business," he said, commenting on another attempted assassination of US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. "We are, of course, closely following the information coming from the United States. We see how tense the situation is there, including between political rivals," he emphasized.

"The political struggle is escalating, various methods are being used," Peskov said. "We are watching this closely, but we have never interfered in this in any way and we are not interfering now," he emphasized.

On September 15, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) reported a shooting outside the Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach, where the politician was staying. The incident, which occurred about two months after an assassination attempt on Trump in Pennsylvania, is being treated as a possible assassination attempt on him. The Secret Service specified that its employee opened fire on an armed man. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw specified that an AK-47 assault rifle with a telescopic sight, two backpacks with ceramic plates and an action camera were found near the territory of the golf club, where the suspect was trying to hide. The suspect, Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, is in custody.