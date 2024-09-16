Kremlin slams US accusations against Russian media 'insane'

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Washington's accusations against the Russian press, saying that the Russian media are interfering in internal American processes, are insane and inadmissible, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Commenting on the sanctions against the RT TV channel, he said: "As for this attack [on the Russian press] and these sanctions, I guess you could say it would be funny if it wasn't so sad. The accusations we hear, especially from the mouths of such high-ranking officials - they are actually insane."

"We consider such attacks on the media unacceptable," the spokesman emphasized.

"This (US sanctions - TASS) once again emphasizes that the Americans, in fact, are capable of doing anything, capable of going as far as they want in their attempts to suppress Russia, suppress alternative points of view and use the most unscrupulous methods," Peskov concluded.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the allegation that the RT media group had interfered in the sovereign affairs of other states, as well as participated in so-called covert information and influence operations. He announced that Washington was imposing sanctions against three legal entities and two individuals who were allegedly involved in such operations.