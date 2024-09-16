Russia’s Ka-52M helicopters wipe out Ukrainian troops in borderline Kursk Region

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. The crews of Russia’s Ka-52M helicopters have delivered a strike on Ukrainian military personnel and hardware in a borderline district of the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Army aviation crews on Ka-52M helicopters have delivered a strike with aviation munitions on Ukrainian troops and armored hardware in a borderline district of the Kursk Region," it said in a statement.

It noted that, having eliminated Ukrainian troops and military hardware, the crews returned safely to their home base.