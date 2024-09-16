Zelensky's settlement plan based on strikes deep into Russia — adviser

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's plan for ending the conflict is based on the assumption that the Western countries will approve strikes deep into Russian territory, Sergey Leshchenko, an adviser to the head of the Ukrainian president's office, has said.

"Zelensky's hint is very transparent: the implementation of the 'victory plan' depends on [US President Joe] Biden, that is, it depends on giving Ukraine a go-ahead to use Western weapons <...>. We understand what we are talking about, but, of course, we do not see the context and items of this plan," he said in a Ukrainian telethon.

Leshchenko at the same time described as speculations various assumptions about the content of the plan, which appeared in the Western media in recent days.

Earlier, Zelensky claimed that he had some kind of plan to end the conflict. At the same time, he put the responsibility for its implementation on Biden. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that there was no point in commenting on Zelensky's statements anymore.

As Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out, Ukraine is unable to strike deep into Russian territory without Western assistance, as it needs intelligence from satellites and flight tasks to do so. The Russian leader noted that NATO countries were now not just debating about Kiev's possible use of Western long-range weapons: in fact, they are deciding whether or not to get involved in the Ukrainian conflict directly. Putin emphasized that Moscow would make decisions based on the threats that would be posed to Russia.