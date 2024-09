BELGOROD, September 16. /TASS/. Blazes and damage to a residential building have been reported in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region following an attack by Ukrainian troops, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.

"Sirens are on. A shelling attack of Belgorod is underway. There is information about a vehicle on fire, about hits on residential buildings, I am heading to the site," he wrote.