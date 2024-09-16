Russian forces liberate Kursk Region’s Uspenovka, Borki

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlements of Uspenovka and Borki in the Kursk Region, the Defense Ministry reported.

"The battlegroup North continued its offensive and liberated the settlements of Uspenovka and Borki. In addition, Russian servicemen defeated the Ukrainian 22nd, 41st and 115th mechanized, 17th tank, 82nd airborne assault brigades, the 1st National Guard brigade, as well as the 112th and 129th territorial defense brigades near Lyubimovka, Novoivanovka, Daryino, Nikolo-Daryino, Tolstoy Lug, Plekhovo and Pokrovsky," the statement said.

Reconnaissance and search operations in the forest areas continue in order to identify and destroy enemy sabotage groups trying to penetrate deep into Russian territory. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the operation to destroy the Ukrainian formations is continuing.