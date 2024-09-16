North Korea’s top diplomat sets off for visit to Russia — embassy

SEOUL, September 16. /TASS/. North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui is on her way to Russia to attend the Eurasian Women’s Forum and BRICS Women’s Forum, the Russian embassy to Pyongyang said.

On September 16, North Korea’s top diplomat set off for Vladivostok, the embassy added. On September 18-20, she will attend the fourth Eurasian Women’s Forum and BRICS Women’s Forum in St. Petersburg. "She is scheduled to deliver speeches and take part in discussions," the embassy wrote on its Telegram channel.

Earlier on Monday, Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora saw Choe Son Hui on her way.