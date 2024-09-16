MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Preparations for the Ukrainian forces’ attack on the Kursk Region were coordinated by NATO, which explains why all kinds of Western equipment available to Kiev are being used here, Major General Apty Alaudinov, the chief of the commando forces Akhmat has said.

"It is clear that the main initiators of this operation are the Americans and the British. There is no doubt about that. Well, naturally, since all the headquarters of the NATO bloc are involved here, the equipment is from all these states, too: armaments and gear," said Alaudinov, the head of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces.

He stressed that US-made M113 and MaxxPro armored personnel carriers, MRAP and Humvee armored vehicles, as well as French and Swedish equipment were involved in the incursion into the Kursk Region.

"Everything here is real. It’s hard to remember all these names," Alaudonov said. "It's all here showing how strongly our enemy wants to see us lose."