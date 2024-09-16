FACTBOX: Fires in Russia's Rostov Region: aftermath

ROSTOV-ON-DON, September 16. /TASS/. Nearly 140 fires were recorded in the Rostov Region throughout the day, with efforts to extinguish one of them still underway.

TASS has gathered the key facts about the situation.

Aftermath of fires

- The Rostov Region has seen almost 140 fires over the day, the region's governor Vasily Golubev said.

- The fires damaged 30 buildings, including 13 residential houses.

- According to the governor, all residents who lost their property will receive assistance.

- Evacuation of 85 people was carried out from the settlements of the Rostov Region, emergency services reported.

Causes

- Golubev cited the overlapping of power line wires, strong winds, and careless handling of fire as the causes of the fires in the region.

Fire suppression

- Extinguishing of a wildfire in the left-bank zone of the Aksaysky district is underway, it has been localized.

- Firefighters extinguished three forest fires in the Aksaysky, Kamensky and Belokalitvinsky districts of the Rostov Region on a total area of 23 acres.

- The fire at a market in Aksay damaged 25 booths. It has been completely extinguished, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said.

- Firefighters extinguished open burning in the Zadonye gardening community.

The authorities' reaction

- The emergency regime was introduced in the Aksaysky and Neklinovsky districts of the Rostov Region, which are facing the most complex situation.