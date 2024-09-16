FACTBOX: Student stages attack in Russian school

CHELYABINSK, September 16. /TASS/. A student at School No. 68 in Chelyabinsk, Russia, attacked pupils and teachers with a hammer. Three children and one adult were injured and hospitalized.

TASS has gathered the key facts about the incident.

Circumstances of the attack

- A student of a remedial school in Chelyabinsk attacked his classmates and teachers with a hammer on Monday morning.

- The police received a report on the attack by a pupil born in 2011 at 9:20 a.m. local time (4:20 a.m. GMT).

- The school staff called the Russian National Guard unit, which detained the attacker.

- There are injured, they have been hospitalized, the governor said.

- According to the Health Ministry, four people were wounded, namely three teenagers of 13 years (two girls and a boy) and one adult (a teacher).

- The victims' condition is stable, the ministry said.

Reaction of the authorities

- The regional governor has instructed all schools in the region to undergo checks following the attack.

- Law enforcement agencies, Mayor Natalya Kotova, and Commissioner for Children's Rights Yevgeniya Mayorova are working at the site, the governor reported.

- Acting city prosecutor Igor Ryazanov is coordinating the actions of law enforcement agencies at the scene.

- The prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the attack, which will also examine the organization of security and compliance with the school's permit regulations.

- The Investigative Committee has initiated criminal proceedings for negligence and attempted murder.

- Schools in the Chelyabinsk Region will be inspected for signs of aggressive behavior among children, Yevgeniya Mayorova reported.