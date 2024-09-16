NATO not to become conflict side if West authorizes Kiev to strike at Russia — Stoltenberg

BRUSSELS, September 16. /TASS/. NATO will not become a party to the Ukrainian conflict if its member states authorize Kiev to strike at Russian territory with Western-made weapons, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview with Foreign Policy, livestreamed on its website.

"This is not correct when President Putin says that we will become party to the conflict," Stoltenberg claimed.

He also added that NATO does not consider Iran and North Korea parties to the conflict over the alleged military aid to Moscow.

According to the Secretary General, NATO closely monitors what Russia is doing in its nuclear posture.

"So far, we haven't seen any changes in their nuclear posture that require any changes from our side," he said, pointing out that there will be no winners in a nuclear war.

Previously, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters that Ukraine is incapable of carrying out strikes deep into Russian territory without help from the West, because such strikes require satellite intelligence and flight missions. The Russian leader noted that NATO countries are currently not merely discussing whether to allow Ukraine to use their long-range weapons, but are essentially deciding whether to become directly involved in the Ukrainian conflict. He noted that Moscow will make decisions based on the threats posed to Russia. He noted that Moscow will make decision depending on what threat may arise for Russia in the future.

In turn, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that Moscow is aware that the West has already made a decision regarding strikes deep into Russian territory and sending corresponding signals to Kiev. According to the high-ranking diplomat, Russia will react to these strikes "in a brutal way."