Trump in danger after alleged assassination attempt — Orban

BUDAPEST, September 16. /TASS/. US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is in danger after a possible assassination attempt on him on Sunday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

As he wrote on X social media page, "It is clear that President Trump's life is in danger, until his victory [in the US presidential election in November]. We are praying for you, Mr. President!"

On September 15, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) told about inquiry into the shooting outside Trump International Golf Course West Palm Beach, where Trump was staying, and regarded the incident as a possible assassination attempt. The US Secret Service clarified that its employee opened fire on the gunman. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric L. Bradshaw said an AK-47 assault rifle with a telescopic sight, two backpacks with ceramic plates and an action camera were found in the bushes near the golf club grounds where the suspect was trying to hide.

On July 11, Orban traveled to Florida to meet with Trump, with whom he considered ways to resolve the Ukrainian conflict. After completing a 10-day peacekeeping mission, during which the Hungarian prime minister also visited Moscow and Beijing, Orban said that Trump will "solve this problem" if he wins the November election and returns to the White House.