DONETSK, September 16. /TASS/. Ukrainian casualties near Ugledar in the past few days have been measured in dozens, and the Ukrainian troops are unable to deal with the influx of injured and killed soldiers, a prisoner-of-war from the 58th Motorized Infantry Brigade’s 13th Battalion, ex-policeman Robert Pogorelov told TASS.

"We are overwhelmed. Dozens of killed and injured. […] Gunshot, shrapnel [wounds]. I tried to pull them out of there. […] Not everyone drops at once, there are shelters [where killed and injured remain], someone radioes in that they have ‘300s,’ and ‘200s’ [call signs for the injured and the killed - TASS]," the POW said.

He disclosed that no one deals with the evacuation of the killed and injured at his swath of the frontline. Pogorelov and the others, who found themselves at the frontline at the day of surrender, have also been abandoned; most of them died.

Russian servicemen saved Pogorelov’s life, as well as lives of several other soldiers.