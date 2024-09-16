Access to last supply route actually cut for Ukrainian troops in Ugledar — Russian police

DONETSK, September 16. /TASS/. The Ukrainian battlegroup in Ugledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) has been almost completely cut off from supply routes now that the last remaining motor road has actually come under Russian fire control, a Russian law enforcement officer told TASS.

"The last route which the enemy battlegroup in Ugledar used for supplies has actually been cut off. Now it is completely under [Russian] fire control," the officer said.

Also, Ukrainian troops have been struggling to travel along dirt roads as all of them are under the fire control of Russian forces, he added.