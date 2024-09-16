Governor of Russia’s Kursk region announces evacuation from two districts

KURSK, September 16. /TASS/. The operational headquarters in the borderline Russian region of Kursk has decided to announce a mandatory evacuation of residents from the Rylsk and Khomutovka districts, Governor Alexey Smirnov said.

"Based on operational data, the regional operational headquarters has made a decision to evacuate [people from] localities in the Rylsk and Khomutovka districts situated in the 15 km-wide zone near the border with Ukraine," the official wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Smirnov, regional law enforcement officers, officials and members of the Kursk-based Patriot voluntary public order squad will handle the coordination of the process.