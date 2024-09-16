Russian National Guard says it destroyed some Ukrainian militants in Kursk Region

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. The Russian National Guard said it destroyed a group of Ukrainian militants in the Kursk Region.

"In the course of search and reconnaissance operations in the Kursk Region, special forces of the Russian National Guard, as they performed service and combat missions as part of counterterrorism measures, and acting in cooperation with employees of other law enforcement agencies, destroyed a group of Ukrainian nationalists," the agency said in a statement.

The agency said it was tipped off about a group of militants in the forest area near one of the settlements by local residents.

"Russian National Guard fighters came to the area in question, conducted reconnaissance of the area with drones and began to carry out search activities. In the course of the search for militants, information was received that they moved into a settlement. Russian National Guard fighters pursued the group of nationalists and drove it into an ambush, which led to the enemy’s destruction," the agency said.