FACTBOX: Fires strike LPR: victims

LUGANSK, September 16. /TASS/. More than 140 wildfires have been eliminated over the past day in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), while 12 more are still being extinguished.

Four people have died.

TASS has gathered the key facts about the unfolding situation.

Wildfires

- The total area of natural fires in the LPR makes up 8,400 acres, operational services reported.

- The Anthracite District was affected the most.

- A combined detachment of the Russian Emergencies Ministry with 144 specialists and 28 units of equipment from the Rostov, Volgograd, Lipetsk, Krasnodar and Kalmykia regions has arrived to deal with the wildfires.

- The Emergencies Ministry reported that 143 fires have been extinguished in the LPR over the past day, while efforts to suppress 12 more are still ongoing.

Aftermath of fires

- The fires destroyed 465 buildings, including 37 residential houses, in five districts and the city of Bryanka.

Dead and injured

- Four people died.

- Four more persons were hospitalized, two others received outpatient treatment.

The authorities' reaction

-Authorities in the Stanichno-Lugansk district have announced a collection of aid for residents of the village of Olkhovoye, which has initiated an evacuation effort due to the threat of fire spreading.