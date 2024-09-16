Russia after crisis in Ukraine should focus on relations with Asia — expert

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Russia after the end of the Ukrainian crisis should focus on developing relations with Asian countries, Alexey Kupriyanov, the head of the Indo-Pacific Center of the Institute of World Economy and International Relations under the Russian Academy of Sciences (IMEMO RAS), said at the presentation of the analytical memorandum entitled Maritime Geopolitics of the Pacific and Indian Oceans: a View from Moscow on the platform of the Valdai Discussion Club.

"Now we have the main resources focused on the western track. As long as the conflict in Ukraine continues, this focus will remain. The question is what will happen when the conflict is over. Sanctions are not a momentary matter, they will last for quite a long time," he warned. "After that, we will have to somehow build our interaction with the countries with which we manage to establish relations during this time: primarily the countries of South, Southeastern and Eastern Asia."

"In fact, we will have no choice other than to maximize our efforts on the eastern track," Kupriyanov said.