Injuries reported as schoolboy attacks fellow pupils, teachers in Russia’s Urals

CHELYABINSK, September 16. /TASS/. A schoolboy in Chelyabinsk in Russia’s Urals region has attacked his fellow pupils and teachers using a hammer, Governor Alexey Teksler said.

"A pupil of School No. 68 in Chelyabinsk has attacked his fellows and teachers, causing injuries. Those injured have been hospitalized," the official wrote on his Telegram channel.

Teksler said he had taken the situation under personal control. According to the governor, law enforcement officers, Chelyabinsk Mayor Natalia Kotova and Children’s Ombudswoman Yevgenia Mayorova are currently working at the scene. An investigation is underway.