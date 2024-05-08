MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. French residents are tired of the country supporting Ukraine at the expense of its citizens, Christelle Nahan, editor-in-chief of the International Reporters agency who works in Donbass, told TASS in an interview.

"We see that more and more people are getting tired of France's support for Ukraine," Nahan said.

She noted that people were tired of the fact that there was not enough money for the development of infrastructure, hospitals and schools, for pensions and benefits for children.

"But we are just dumping billions into support for Ukraine. The situation in French hospitals right now is a true disaster. People are dying because they are waiting eight hours to see a doctor. This is abnormal," the war correspondent noted.

On April 27, French President Emmanuel Macron said that new arms deliveries to Kiev from Berlin, Washington and Paris in the coming months will help Ukraine fight on.