Russian MFA urges France to refrain from use of force against protesters in New Caledonia

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Russia is calling on France to refrain from using force against protesters in New Caledonia and make sure it respects the people’s rights and freedoms, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

Zakharova made the statement in connection with a rally of thousands of people against French colonial policies that took place in the New Caledonian capital on May 13.

"Manifestations have turned into mass riots that have gripped the island, with several local residents and police officers killed, dozens of police officers injured, and hundreds of protesters detained," she the statement said.

The diplomat said Russia is urging Paris "to refrain from excessive use of force against protesters, to ensure respect for the rights and freedoms of the indigenous population of New Caledonia and other overseas territories under its control."

Zakharova also stated that Russia believes the crisis in New Caledonia is "the result of incomplete decolonization efforts and yet another confirmation that France's policy toward its former colonies, albeit renamed overseas territories, is reaching an impasse."

"It is clear that the tragic events in New Caledonia are the result of long-standing contradictions as its indigenous inhabitants, the Kanak people, who make up about 40% of the population of this French overseas territory, become increasingly unsatisfied with the situation," the diplomat went on to say.

Riots broke out in Noumea, the New Caledonian capital, on May 13, 2024. They were set off by the French parliament's approval of a bill that would grant the right to vote in regional elections to people who have lived in NC for more than 10 years. Until now, only the indigenous peoples of the archipelago and those who had lived there for more than 10 years at the time of the signing of the 1998 Noumea Accord had the right to vote. Protesters, among them many minors, looted and set fire to stores, pharmacies and gas stations. By May 17, at least five people were killed and hundreds injured, including more than 60 police officers. About 200 rioters were detained.