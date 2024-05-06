West plotted aggression against Russia on eve of special military operation — top brass

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The West plotted aggression against Russia on the eve of the special military operation to inflict a strategic defeat on it like it did on the eve of the Soviet Union’s 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany, Russia’s Military Intelligence Chief Igor Kostyukov said on Monday.

Earlier, Moscow’s Victory Museum received declassified documents on the activity of the Soviet military intelligence on the eve and during the period of the Great Patriotic War. The documents particularly reveal that the German military command planned to achieve a final victory within three weeks after the start of the Great Patriotic War and capture Soviet leader Joseph Stalin.

"History repeats itself," Chief of the Russian General Staff’s Main Intelligence Department, Deputy Chief of the General Staff, Hero of Russia Admiral Kostyukov said.

"In the pre-war years, like on the eve of the special military operation, the West plotted aggression against our Fatherland with the aim of inflicting a strategic defeat on it. Our Motherland’s friendly aspirations and attempts to establish a really collective system of security for all countries both in the pre-war years and on the eve of the special military operation did not crown with success due to the unconstructive stance of Western countries," he said.

"In 1945, the enemy was defeated, even though the industry of the entire Europe worked for the Wehrmacht. This will also be the case now, despite the military-technical support for Kiev by the United States and its minions (overall, 50 countries)," the military intelligence chief stressed.

Hundreds of thousands of military intelligence officers fought against German invaders during the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War. Of them, 621 officers were bestowed with the title of the Hero of the Soviet Union and two of them, Captain 2nd Rank Viktor Leonov and Lieutenant General Afanasy Shilin, were twice awarded this title. Nine other military intelligence operatives were subsequently bestowed with the title of the Hero of the Russian Federation after an evaluation of their activity based on archive documents. As many as 751 people became Full Cavaliers of the Order of Glory, he said.