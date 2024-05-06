Russia boosts sugar production by 47% in Q1 2024 — Agriculture Ministry

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Sugar production in Russia gained 47% year on year to 744,200 metric tons in the first quarter of 2024, the Agriculture Ministry informed.

Such figures are driven by the high harvest of sugar beet last year, executive board chairman of the Union of Russian Sugar Producers Andrey Bodin noted in a comment.

According to statistics, 53.1 mln metric tons of sugar beet were harvested in 2023, up 8.6% on an annualized basis.