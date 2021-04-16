Russia hands over last RD-180 rocket engines to US under existing deal

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Energomash Research and Production Association (part of the State Space Corporation Roscosmos) handed over six RD-180 engines to the US side, Roscosmos announced on Friday.

"On Wednesday, April 14, 2021, a ceremony was held at the Energomash Association named after Academician Glushko to hand over six RD-180 engines to the US customers. Representatives of Pratt & Whitney, United Launch Alliance and RD Amross signed the record forms on the engines," Roscosmos said in a statement.

This will be the last shipment under the existing contract, Roscosmos specified.

The RD-180 liquid propellant rocket engine developed and manufactured by Energomash is intended for use in the US Atlas family of launch vehicles. Overall, Energomash has delivered 122 RD-180 rocket engines to the United States over more than 20 years of cooperation, the statement says.