At least 20 missiles fired by Hamas, Hezbollah at Israel, several people hurt — media

TEL AVIV, May 5. /TASS/. At least 30 missiles were fird by Hamas and Hezbollah at Israel’s territory, The Times of Israel reported.

According to the newspaper, Hamas fired at least ten missiles from the vicinity of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip at the Kerem Shalom checkpoint on Israel’s border with the enclave. Several people were hurt.

Twenty missiles were fired by Hezbollah at the settlement of Kryat Shmona in the north of Israel. Several missiles were intercepted. One person reportedly was slightly wounded. A fragment hit an ambulance car.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed reports about the shelling attack on Kerem Shalom. The crossing point was closed for trucks with humanitarian aid.