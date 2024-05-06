Top UK diplomat knows nothing of repentance, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron, who spoke about Ukraine's right to attack Russia, does not regret his words, he knows nothing about this feeling, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Cameron has not repented. Such people do not repent, this feeling is unknown to them," the top diplomat said in an interview with Bosnia’s ATV channel. "Cameron reiterated his position that British weapons can be used by the Ukrainians to attack any target on Russian territory. These are the Brits. Their reputation is well known," Lavrov emphasized.

On May 2, Reuters published an interview with Cameron in which he claimed that Ukraine had the right to use British weapons against targets on Russian territory. The article was then withdrawn, according to a Reuters statement, while some details of the message "were being reviewed."

The new version was later published and did not differ from the original material. It also included London's pledge to continue providing 3 billion pounds ($3.74 billion) in aid to Ukraine annually for as long as needed.