MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The United States has intensified efforts to find a replacement for incumbent Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said in a statement.

"The Americans have intensified efforts to find an alternative to the current Ukrainian president," the SVR press service said. Namely, Washington has been contacting former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko, the leader of the European Solidarity party, and Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klichko over this, the statement reads. Also, covert work is underway involving head of the Ukrainian presidential office Andrey Yermak, former Ukrainian commander-in-chief Valery Zaluzny and ex-Rada speaker Dmitry Razumkov, the SVR added.

According to it, all those politicians may be sought-after were the situation on the front line to deteriorate sharply or if the need arises to replace Zelensky as soon as possible.

"The main idea is to prevent a critical rise in dissatisfaction among the Ukrainians with failures of the pro-Western policy," the SVR said. "The US administration isn’t even trying to conceal that they don’t actually care who will govern Ukraine as long as he can continue the military conflict with Russia. 'The war until the last Ukrainian' must go on," it concluded.