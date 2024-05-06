Lavrov, senior Serbian officials discuss Kosovo, top-level dialogue

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a phone conversation with Serbia’s top state officials to discuss, among other things, the situation around Kosovo and dialogue at the highest and high levels, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Serbian side was represented by Speaker of the National Assembly (Serbia’s unicameral parliament) Ana Brnabic, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Ivica Dacic and Foreign Minister Marko Duric.

"The Parties covered some key aspects of bilateral cooperation in the spirit of strategic partnership, and reaffirmed mutual resolve to strengthen cooperation, continue dialogue at the highest and high levels, as well as in an interdepartmental format," the statement says.

Particular attention was paid to the situation in the Balkans, the Kosovo problem resolution, and the situation in and around Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Russian Foreign ministry said.

The sides "also noted unanimity in understanding the need to rely on international law and the fundamental UN Security Council Resolutions 1031 and 1244."

The conversation also touched upon interaction on multilateral platforms, primarily in the UN system. The participants noted a similarity of approaches and underscored mutual interest in further coordinating steps to address key issues on the international agenda.

"Both sides expressed their resolve to resist malicious attempts to distort certain historical events in the Balkans and emphasized that putting politicized labels on states and nations was unacceptable," the statement says.